New Bill: Representative Lloyd Doggett introduces H.R. 608: Cover Outstanding Vulnerable Expansion-eligible Residents Now Act

We have received text from H.R. 608: Cover Outstanding Vulnerable Expansion-eligible Residents Now Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 34 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Cover Outstanding Vulnerable Expansion-eligible Residents Now Act (COVER Now Act), aims to improve medical assistance under the Medicaid program for certain residents. Here’s a summary of its key provisions:





Demonstration Project for Medicaid Expansion





The bill proposes establishing a demonstration project that allows specific political subdivisions (like counties or cities) in states that have not opted to expand Medicaid to provide medical assistance. This applies to individuals eligible under a specific subsection of the Medicaid program.





Eligibility and Application







Only political subdivisions in states that have not elected to provide medical assistance for certain individuals can apply.



These subdivisions must submit applications that include public input through hearings.



Such applications will be reviewed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services for approval.







Duration of Participation





Once a political subdivision is selected to participate, it will provide assistance for:







A maximum of seven years, or until the state expands its Medicaid coverage, whichever comes first.



After five years, they may apply to extend their participation for an additional five years.







Financial Support and Reimbursement





The bill stipulates how federal funds will support these demonstration projects:







The federal government will cover 100% of costs for the first three years of participation.



Funding will decrease incrementally in years four through seven, depending on whether the political subdivisions are considered rural.



The federal matching percentage is detailed specifically, with percentages decreasing after initial years of participation.







Benefits and Coverage





The medical assistance provided must align with essential health benefits under Medicaid, ensuring comprehensive coverage for enrollees.





State Compliance and Prohibitions





The bill outlines prohibitions against states that might attempt to shift costs or penalize political subdivisions establishing these projects. For example:







States cannot transfer costs from their Medicaid plans to the political subdivisions.



They cannot withhold or reduce funding or support for these projects, nor impose additional taxes on residents of the subdivisions due to the establishment of the project.







Regulatory Timeline and Limitations





The Secretary is tasked with implementing regulations concerning the demonstration projects within specified timeframes:







Regulations must be established within 180 days after the enactment.



Once applications are received, a decision must be communicated within 180 days.



Only 100 demonstration projects can be approved nationwide.







Reporting Requirements





The Secretary is required to report to Congress after four years on various metrics, including:







The number of beneficiaries involved in the project.



The impact on uncompensated care costs for state Medicaid plans.



Whether states with demonstration projects have proceeded to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.







