New Bill: Representative Lizzie Fletcher introduces H.R. 999: Right to Contraception Act

We have received text from H.R. 999: Right to Contraception Act. This bill was received on 2025-02-05, and currently has 204 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Right to Contraception Act



, aims to establish and protect the right to access contraception for individuals and the right of health care providers to offer contraceptives and related services. The primary objectives and provisions of the bill include:





Definitions









Contraception:



Actions taken to prevent pregnancy, including both contraceptives and sterilization procedures.



Contraceptive:



Any drug, device, or product intended to prevent pregnancy.



Health care provider:



Individuals or entities licensed to provide health care services, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.







Key Findings





The bill asserts several findings regarding contraception, including:







Access to contraception is a fundamental right linked to privacy, health, and individual dignity.



Significant court rulings (e.g., Griswold v. Connecticut) support the constitutional right to contraception.



Contraception is recognized internationally as a human right that enhances health and equality.



Many marginalized groups face barriers to accessing contraception due to socio-economic inequities.







Purposes of the Act





The purposes of this Act are to:







Establish a clear right to access contraceptives.



Allow individuals to obtain contraception and engage in family planning.



Protect individual choices regarding their bodies and health care.







Permitted Services





Individuals have the right to:







Obtain contraceptives and engage in contraception without coercion.



Receive guidance and services related to contraception from health care providers.







Limitations on Access





The Act restricts any limitations on access to contraceptives that:







Specifically single out contraception or contraceptive providers.



Impedes access to contraceptives or related information.







Applicability





This Act would apply to state and federal laws, superseding existing laws that restrict contraceptive access. However, it will not affect laws related to health insurance coverage requirements.





Enforcement Mechanisms







The Attorney General can initiate legal action against states or officials that violate the Act.



Individuals may also sue if they are adversely affected by violations, with provisions for equitable relief and coverage for legal costs.







Severability Clause





If any part of the Act is found unconstitutional, the remaining provisions will still stand.





Relevant Companies









PFE



(Pfizer Inc.): As a pharmaceutical company that produces contraceptive products, Pfizer may be affected by any changes in regulations or access issues related to contraceptives.



MRK



(Merck & Co., Inc.): Involved in producing contraceptive options, changes in accessibility defined by this Act could influence their business operations.



TEVA



(Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited): This company produces generic contraceptive products and could see a direct impact on sales and distribution should this Act change the market landscape for contraceptives.





