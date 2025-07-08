New Bill: Representative Lizzie Fletcher introduces H.R. 4099: Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act

We have received text from H.R. 4099: Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 134 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act, aims to prevent state laws from interfering with the provision of abortion services across state lines. Here are the main components of the bill:





Prohibition of Interference







No individual or entity utilizing state authority can prevent or restrict a healthcare provider from offering abortion services that are legal in the state where the service occurs for a patient who does not reside in that state.



The bill protects the ability of individuals or entities to support healthcare providers in delivering such abortion services as long as their assistance complies with state law.



Individuals are granted the right to travel across state lines to obtain abortion services that are legal in the destination state.



Support for individuals traveling across state lines for this purpose is also protected.



The movement of any drug approved by the FDA for terminating a pregnancy is safeguarded in accordance with federal regulations.







Enforcement Mechanisms







The Attorney General can file a civil lawsuit against anyone who violates the interferences outlined in the bill to seek declaratory and injunctive relief.



Individuals harmed by violations of this prohibition can also bring a civil action against the violator, potentially seeking compensatory damages for economic losses and emotional distress, as well as covered legal fees.







Definitions







An **abortion service** refers to any abortion procedure or associated healthcare service, including medications for pregnancy termination.



A **healthcare provider** includes a range of licensed individuals or entities engaged in delivering healthcare, including abortion services.







Severability





If any part of this bill is deemed unconstitutional, the rest of the bill will remain in effect.





Travel Rights





The bill does not limit the fundamental right to travel in the U.S. or the enforcement authority of the Attorney General related to such rights.





Relevant Companies





None found



