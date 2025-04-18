New Bill: Representative Lisa C. McClain introduces H.R. 2688: Protecting Student Athletes’ Economic Freedom Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2688: Protecting Student Athletes’ Economic Freedom Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-07, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Protecting Student Athletes’ Economic Freedom Act of 2025, aims to clarify the employment status of student athletes. Specifically, the bill states that a student athlete or former student athlete participating in varsity intercollegiate athletics cannot be considered an employee of their educational institution, a conference, or an athletic association due to their involvement in sports.





Key Provisions







The bill prohibits student athletes from being classified as employees under any federal or state laws or regulations based on their participation in varsity sports.



The bill prohibits student athletes from being classified as employees under any federal or state laws or regulations based on their participation in varsity sports.



The legislation aims to maintain the current classification of student athletes as amateurs rather than employees, which has implications for labor laws, compensation, and employment rights.







Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions for terms used throughout the legislation:









Association:



An organization with multiple conferences and institutions that arranges championships and sets rules for varsity athletics.



An organization with multiple conferences and institutions that arranges championships and sets rules for varsity athletics.





Conference:



A group of institutions that set rules for competitions and arrange championships but is distinct from an association.



A group of institutions that set rules for competitions and arrange championships but is distinct from an association.





Institution:



Higher education institutions that sponsor varsity intercollegiate athletics programs.



Higher education institutions that sponsor varsity intercollegiate athletics programs.





Student Athlete:



An individual participating in a varsity intercollegiate athletics program.



An individual participating in a varsity intercollegiate athletics program.





Varsity Intercollegiate Athletics Competition:



Competitions involving teams from different institutions.



Competitions involving teams from different institutions.





Varsity Intercollegiate Athletics Program:



A program organized by an institution's athletic department that competes at the intercollegiate level.



A program organized by an institution's athletic department that competes at the intercollegiate level.





Varsity Sports Team:



A team organized by a varsity intercollegiate athletics program, excluding club or intramural teams.







Implications





By passing this bill, student athletes would not receive the same employment rights and protections that employees typically have. Consequently, institutions and athletic programs may avoid certain responsibilities that come with employee status, such as salary payment, benefits, and labor relations regulations.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Representative Lisa C. McClain Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lisa C. McClain:

H.R.2869: To amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to require that the Employee Benefit Security Administration make an annual report to Congress on investigations.

H.R.2731: Great Lakes Mapping Act of 2025

H.R.2689: To amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to transfer authorities and duties of registered national securities associations to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

H.R.2688: Protecting Student Athletes’ Economic Freedom Act of 2025

H.R.2269: WIPPES Act

H.R.1716: Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act of 2025

Representative Lisa C. McClain Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lisa C. McClain is worth $4.9M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 134th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McClain has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Lisa C. McClain's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McClain.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.