New Bill: Representative LaMonica McIver introduces H.R. 307: Amputation Reduction and Compassion Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 307: Amputation Reduction and Compassion Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 23 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Amputation Reduction and Compassion Act of 2025, aims to address the health impacts of peripheral artery disease (PAD) by improving screening and reducing the risk of amputations related to this condition. It does so by amending certain provisions of the Social Security Act affecting the Medicare and Medicaid programs.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Educational Initiatives:



The bill mandates the establishment of a peripheral artery disease education program. This program, coordinated by the Secretary of Health and Human Services in collaboration with various health organizations, will focus on educating healthcare professionals and the public about PAD and ways to prevent amputations, particularly targeting at-risk populations.



Medicare Coverage Enhancements:



The bill introduces provisions for Medicare to cover PAD screening tests for at-risk beneficiaries without cost-sharing. This includes tests such as noninvasive physiologic studies and arterial duplex scans of lower extremities. The definition of "at-risk beneficiaries" includes individuals aged 65 and older, those between 50 to 64 with specific risk factors, and younger individuals with diabetes and other risk factors.



Medicaid Coverage:



Similar to the Medicare provisions, Medicaid will also cover PAD screening tests for at-risk beneficiaries without imposing cost-sharing requirements.



Quality Measures Development:



The Secretary will develop and validate quality measures related to nontraumatic lower-limb major amputations. These measures will promote alternative treatments to amputation, such as revascularization, and will be incorporated into quality reporting programs for Medicare providers.



Amputation Prevention Pilot Program:



The bill establishes a pilot program aimed at promoting nontraumatic lower-limb major amputation prevention services at healthcare facilities. This includes patient management, early detection, and improved care coordination for patients at high risk for amputation.







Funding and Implementation





The bill authorizes funding of $6 million annually from 2026 to 2030 for the education program. The implementation of some provisions related to Medicare and Medicaid is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026.





Goals of the Legislation





The overarching aim of the Amputation Reduction and Compassion Act of 2025 is to reduce the incidence of avoidable amputations associated with PAD and to improve overall health outcomes for those affected by atherosclerosis. The bill emphasizes increased awareness, early screening, and effective treatment modalities to combat the often overlooked consequences of peripheral artery disease.





Relevant Companies









AMG



- This company may be involved in healthcare services relevant to managing PAD and could see changes in patient volume or service demand due to increased screening and treatment initiatives outlined in the bill.



MDT



- As a manufacturer of medical devices, Medtronic could be impacted by an increase in demand for treatments related to PAD resulting from new screening programs.



ABT



- Abbott Laboratories may experience an increase in demand for diagnostic and treatment products related to PAD and cardiovascular health as a result of this legislation.





