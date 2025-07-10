New Bill: Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet introduces H.R. 4192: the Military PFAS Transparency Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4192: the Military PFAS Transparency Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

The bill, referred to as the Military PFAS Transparency Act of 2025, aims to enhance the accountability and transparency of the Department of Defense (DoD) regarding the management of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are chemicals of concern for their persistence in the environment and potential health effects. Here’s a breakdown of the major provisions of the bill:





Annual Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of Defense is required to submit an annual report to Congress on:







The total funding budgeted and used for interim remedial actions related to PFAS, broken down by military installation.



A summary of interim remedial actions at each installation, categorizing their status and various phases of implementation.



A detailed explanation of any delays in the process of conducting these remedial actions.



Specific challenges faced, such as administrative or regulatory obstacles that hinder these actions.







Remediation Acceleration Strategy





Within 180 days of the bill's enactment, the Secretary of Defense must deliver a strategy to accelerate the remediation of PFAS contamination, which includes:







Criteria to prioritize military installations based on risk to human health and environmental impact.



Timelines for cleaning up PFAS contamination under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act.



A plan for deploying additional resources and technologies to speed up the cleanup efforts, including details on laboratory accreditations for testing PFAS.



Performance benchmarks for evaluating response efforts related to PFAS across military departments or agencies.







Public Transparency Measures





The Secretary of Defense is mandated to create an accessible online dashboard within one year of the bill’s enactment. This dashboard must include:







Funding levels and expenditures for PFAS remediation site-by-site.



The status of ongoing remediation efforts and investigations.



Projected vs. actual timelines for completion of actions.



Contact information for stakeholders or community members wishing to engage on these issues.







Overall Goal





The overarching goal of this legislation is to provide Congress and the public with better visibility and understanding of the Department of Defense's activities related to PFAS, ensuring that appropriate actions and funding are being utilized effectively to address the contamination issues at military installations.





