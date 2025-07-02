New Bill: Representative Kim Schrier introduces H.R. 3889: National Prescribed Fire Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 3889: National Prescribed Fire Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-10, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The National Prescribed Fire Act of 2025 aims to enhance the use of prescribed fire on federal lands, which is a management practice where fire is intentionally set under controlled conditions to improve forest health and reduce fuel for uncontrolled wildfires. The act specifically mandates the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to take charge of this initiative. Below are the key components of the bill:





Promotion of Prescribed Fire





The bill requires the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to actively promote the use of prescribed burning techniques on federal lands. This approach not only aims to improve land management but also seeks to integrate traditional Indigenous practices related to fire management.





Collaboration and Funding





To enforce the bill, the Secretaries must collaborate with various stakeholders, including Indigenous communities. To support these efforts, the legislation establishes a structure for:









Funding:



The Secretaries are required to request funding annually to reimburse the U.S. Treasury for any claims paid in the previous fiscal year related to the use of prescribed fire.



The Secretaries are required to request funding annually to reimburse the U.S. Treasury for any claims paid in the previous fiscal year related to the use of prescribed fire.





Training:



The act allocates resources for training personnel in prescribed fire techniques and ecological management.



The act allocates resources for training personnel in prescribed fire techniques and ecological management.





Reporting:



A framework is to be established for reporting on the outcomes and effectiveness of prescribed fire practices.







Public Education Program





The bill also introduces a national education program aimed at raising public awareness about the benefits and safety of prescribed fire. This program is intended to inform communities about fire management practices and how they can contribute to land health and wildfire prevention.





Legal Framework





Additionally, the legislation clarifies that the actions taken under this act do not affect the existing immunity protections for federal employees or alter the Federal Tort Claims Act. This ensures that federal employees involved in prescribed burning operations will maintain their legal protections while executing their duties.





Funding Requests





Every year, the Secretaries will be responsible for submitting requests for the necessary funds, which will help sustain the prescribed fire operations and management activities across federal lands.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Kim Schrier Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kim Schrier:

H.R.3995: To establish a State public option through Medicaid to provide Americans with the choice of a high-quality, low-cost health insurance plan.

H.R.3889: National Prescribed Fire Act of 2025

H.R.3826: Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act of 2025

H.R.3657: Hydropower Relicensing Transparency Act

H.R.3656: To amend the Agricultural Research, Extension, and Education Reform Act of 1998 to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to waive the matching funds requirement under the specialty crop research initiative, and for other purposes.

H.R.3568: AG RESEARCH Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Kim Schrier on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schrier.

Representative Kim Schrier Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Kim Schrier is worth $29.7M, as of July 2nd, 2025. This is the 34th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schrier has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Kim Schrier's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schrier.

Representative Kim Schrier Stock Trading

We have data on up to $18.3M of trades from Representative Kim Schrier, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 3rd, 2020 sale of up to $5M of $AAPL. The stock has risen 187.32% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 187.32% since then. A March 22nd, 2022 sale of up to $500K of $TSLA. The stock has fallen 9.24% since then.

of $TSLA. The stock has fallen 9.24% since then. A October 28th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $CVS. The stock has fallen 21.48% since then.

of $CVS. The stock has fallen 21.48% since then. A October 28th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $GOOGL. The stock has risen 20.56% since then.

of $GOOGL. The stock has risen 20.56% since then. A October 28th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $EWBC. The stock has risen 30.83% since then.

You can track Representative Kim Schrier's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schrier.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.