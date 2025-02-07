New Bill: Representative Julia Brownley introduces H.R. 220: Veterans Infertility Treatment Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 220: Veterans Infertility Treatment Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-07, and currently has 46 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Veterans Infertility Treatment Act of 2025



, aims to amend existing laws to provide veterans and their partners with access to infertility treatment and fertility preservation services. Here are the key provisions of the bill:





Coverage for Infertility Treatment







The Secretary of Veterans Affairs would be required to provide infertility treatments, which may include assisted reproductive technology, to eligible veterans and their partners.



Specifically, in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment would be covered for up to three completed cycles that result in a live birth or up to ten attempted cycles, whichever comes first.



IVF treatment may also be provided using donated gametes (sperm or eggs) or embryos.



Consent from the covered individual, the covered veteran (if the individual is their partner), and any third-party donor is required before service can be provided.







Definition of Covered Individuals







A "covered individual" is defined as either a veteran enrolled in the veterans' healthcare system who has infertility or is at risk for infertility, or their partner.



The bill defines "infertility" as either the inability to reproduce or the failure to conceive after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse.







Fertility Preservation Services







The bill includes standard fertility preservation services, which involve the procurement, freezing, and storage of gametes and embryos.







Funding for Travel Expenses







The bill allows the Secretary to pay travel expenses for partners of covered veterans who are receiving treatment under this act, treating them as if they are veterans receiving care themselves.







Regulatory Framework and Implementation







The Secretary of Veterans Affairs is tasked with establishing regulations to implement these provisions within one year of the bill's enactment.



Existing infertility care can continue until new regulations are prescribed, allowing individuals currently receiving treatment to either continue or switch to the new provisions.







Legal Considerations







The bill specifies that the status and use of gametes or embryos will be governed by state laws, ensuring compliance with local regulations.



It clarifies that the new provisions do not require additional maternity care beyond what is already mandated by existing laws.







Relevant Companies









GBR



- This company operates within the fertility sector and could see changes in demand based on the potential increase in treatments resulting from the bill.



IVF



- A company that specializes in assisted reproductive technologies could experience a direct impact from an increased patient volume due to the legislation.



COGO



- As a provider of fertility solutions, this company might benefit from expanded access to services as mandated by the bill.





