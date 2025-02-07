New Bill: Representative Julia Brownley introduces H.R. 219: Improving Menopause Care for Veterans Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 219: Improving Menopause Care for Veterans Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-07, and currently has 16 cosponsors.

This bill, named the



Improving Menopause Care for Veterans Act of 2025



, aims to enhance the care provided to veterans experiencing menopause by requiring a detailed study and report on the current state of menopause-related medical services within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).





Key Provisions of the Bill





Study and Assessment





The bill mandates that the Comptroller General of the United States must conduct a comprehensive study focusing on the medical services offered to veterans relating to:







Perimenopause



Genitourinary syndrome of menopause



Menopause







This study will analyze the effectiveness and accessibility of these services provided under specific sections of the United States Code related to veterans' health care.





Required Report





Within 18 months after the bill becomes law, the Comptroller General is required to prepare and publicly publish a report that includes:







A description of the menopause care currently available through the VA.



A review of training guidelines for medical providers regarding menopause care, including:



Diagnosis and treatment protocols for perimenopause and menopause.



Referral processes to non-VA medical providers if necessary.



An evaluation of how accessible veterans find interdisciplinary care related to menopause.



A review of educational initiatives by the VA to inform veterans about available menopause treatments and the associated benefits and risks.



An assessment of the quality of care provided to veterans, which includes feedback from veterans, the efficacy of the treatments, and mechanisms for addressing care-related concerns.



An examination of how the VA utilizes research to inform and improve menopause care, along with recommendations for enhancements.







Implementation Plan





Following the publication of the report, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs must submit a strategic plan to the relevant Senate and House committees within six months. This plan will outline how the VA intends to:







Implement the recommendations made in the report.



Enhance the quality of menopause care offered.



Improve veterans' access to menopause-related medical services.







Goal of the Bill





The primary goal of this bill is to ensure that veterans receive adequate and effective care for the various stages of menopause, addressing both current shortcomings and ensuring future improvements in service quality.





