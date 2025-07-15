New Bill: Representative Judy Chu introduces H.R. 4163: Promoting Respect for Individuals’ Dignity and Equality Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4163: Promoting Respect for Individuals’ Dignity and Equality Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 65 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled "Promoting Respect for Individuals’ Dignity and Equality Act of 2025" aims to ensure that legally married same-sex couples have the same federal tax rights and benefits as other married couples. Below is a summary of the key provisions of the bill:





Extension of Filing Period for Tax Returns





The bill allows certain legally married couples to amend their tax filings outside the normal deadlines. Specifically, if a couple filed their taxes as separate individuals before their marriage was recognized (due to a ruling that was not effective at the time), they can now choose to file jointly. This provision applies to those who were first considered married after September 16, 2013. The time allowed for these adjustments will be extended to the date of the law's enactment.





Equal Treatment in Tax Code





The bill proposes various amendments to the Internal Revenue Code to ensure that terms like "husband and wife" are replaced with "married couple" and similar inclusive language. This change aims to provide all legally married couples, regardless of gender, with equal treatment under tax laws. Some notable changes include:







Replacing "husband and wife" with "married couple" across multiple sections of the tax code.



Modifying definitions and criteria for various deductions and credits to apply equally to married couples.



Clarifying the treatment of gifts and property shared between married individuals as equal partners.







Conforming Amendments





The bill also includes conforming amendments that will harmonize language across the tax code, ensuring that all references to spousal relationships reflect the changes to gender-neutral terms. It aims to create consistency throughout various provisions of the Internal Revenue Code to foster equality for married couples in tax-related matters.





Clarification of Benefits





Additionally, the bill seeks to ensure that all provisions of the tax code apply to legally married same-sex couples in the same way as they do for other married couples. This includes applying benefits and obligations uniformly, thereby eliminating any discrepancies in how tax benefits are administered based on marital status.





Gender Neutrality and Spousal References





The legislation further ensures that references to "spouse" in tax laws are made gender-neutral. This will influence the interpretation and application of numerous tax provisions, making them more inclusive and applicable to all legally recognized marriages.





Impact on Refund Claims





Provisions in the bill also address the ability of couples to make claims for tax credits or refunds without being restricted by previous limitations based on their marital status prior to legal recognition.





Other Related Changes





The act proposes further technical amendments that will streamline tax law language to maintain modernity and consistency in legal terminology across the tax code.





