New Bill: Representative Judy Chu introduces H.R. 12: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 12: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 201 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025 is a legislative proposal focused on ensuring individuals’ rights to access abortion services without facing excessive restrictions. The bill seeks to address the inequalities in access to these services that can arise from socioeconomic factors, aiming to create a more equitable healthcare environment. One of its main objectives is to eliminate state-level bans on abortion, thereby allowing healthcare providers to offer these services in a safe and effective manner.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Protection of Access:



The bill would protect individuals' rights to receive abortion services, ensuring that such access is not limited by unnecessary state-level restrictions.



Judicial Relief:



It empowers courts to offer declaratory and equitable relief, which includes the provision of injunctions to prevent enforced restrictions on abortion access.



Cost and Fees:



The legislation mandates that courts award costs and attorney's fees to plaintiffs who prevail in legal challenges against restrictions to abortion access.



Jurisdiction and State Immunity:



The bill affirms the jurisdiction of district courts over cases related to its provisions and limits state immunity in specific legal matters.



Immediate Effectiveness:



The Act would be immediately effective upon passage, ensuring timely enforcement of its provisions.



Severability:



The bill includes a severability clause, which means that if any part of the Act is found to be unconstitutional, the remaining provisions will still stand.







Impact on States and Healthcare Providers





The act aims to create a uniform standard regarding abortion access across states, potentially preempting various existing state laws that impose restrictions. This could lead to an increased availability of abortion services, especially in areas where such services have been previously limited due to local regulations.





