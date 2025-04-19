New Bill: Representative Juan Ciscomani introduces H.R. 2025: Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2025: Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-03-11, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Act of 2025 is legislation designed to settle water rights claims for three indigenous tribes: the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe. The purpose of the bill is to finalize their water entitlements, provide funding, and establish agreements necessary for the implementation of these rights.





Key Provisions





The bill includes several important components:









Definition of Terms:



It defines terms relevant to the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, including the designation of their lands (Southern and Northern Areas), reservations, and details about funds allocated for water and agricultural purposes.



Water Allocations:



The bill authorizes specific water allocations for the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe, facilitating the management, storage, and use of Colorado River water resources both on and off reservations.



Management and Conservation:



The Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe will be allowed to establish long-term storage credits, enter contracts for water delivery, and engage in conservation programs. However, there will be restrictions on the usage and transfer of water resources.







Water Leasing and Usage





The legislation sets forth requirements for leasing and utilizing water between the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe. This includes:







Establishing the duration of water leases.



Conditions under which water exchanges can occur.



Regulations concerning the construction and operation of the iiná bá – paa tuwaqat’si pipeline, which is critical for transporting water between the tribes.



Project management, funding structures, and limitations on how revenue can be used.







Funding Management





The bill designates the Secretary to oversee the distribution of funds in the Hopi Tribe Water Settlement Trust Fund. Key points include:







Funds must be managed according to established investment laws.



The Hopi Tribe is allowed to withdraw funds based on their management plans, ensuring compliance with the Act’s goals.



Guidelines are provided on how the funds can be used, liability management, and necessary reporting requirements for fund usage.







Waivers and Claims





It outlines the waivers and retention of claims related to water rights for all three tribes involved. Specifically:







Claims that existed before the Enforceability Date are released.



Future claims and rights under the Settlement Agreement will be maintained.







Rights Affirmation





The bill confirms and recognizes the rights of the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe and its members but clarifies that it does not create individual water rights for these members. It also details the enforceability conditions for the Settlement Agreement, which includes all relevant parties such as the tribes and the U.S. government.





