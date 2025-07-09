New Bill: Representative Josh Harder introduces H.R. 4079: Safer Response Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4079: Safer Response Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-23, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Safer Response Act of 2025 aims to amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize and increase funding for first responder training programs. Key points of the bill include the following:





Changes to Terminology





The bill proposes updates to terms used in the existing law. It changes how "tribes and tribal" are referenced, capitalizing both terms to "Tribes and Tribal." Additionally, it modifies the language regarding the types of products first responders can be trained to use. Specifically, it replaces the phrase "approved or cleared" with "approved, cleared, or otherwise legally marketed." This change allows for a broader range of products to be included in training programs.





Focus on Drug Overdoses





The new language removes the specific mention of "opioid" in multiple sections, opting for broader terms. This means that the training for first responders will no longer be limited to dealing solely with opioid-related issues but will encompass other types of drugs as well. The term "overdose" is specified instead of "opioid overdose," indicating a wider approach to emergency situations involving drugs.





Increased Funding





The Act seeks to increase federal funding for first responder training programs significantly. Instead of the previous funding level of $36 million per year from 2019 through 2023, the bill proposes an increase to $57 million per year for the years 2026 to 2030. This funding is intended to support the training necessary for responders to handle a growing range of emergencies effectively.





Impact on Categories of Responders





The revisions aim to ensure that all types of first responders are better prepared to handle various crises, including drug overdoses. This change emphasizes the bill's focus on providing a more comprehensive training regimen that can adapt to evolving emergency situations in communities across the country.





Implementation and Oversight





The amended training programs are intended to be overseen by relevant health and emergency management authorities, ensuring that the training provided meets the necessary standards and adequately equips responders with the skills they need.





Conclusion





Overall, the Safer Response Act of 2025 seeks to update and enhance the existing framework for first responder training, focusing on inclusivity and increased funding to address a broader range of emergency situations, particularly concerning drug overdoses.





