New Bill: Representative Josh GottheimerJosh Gottheimer introduces H.R. 2711: Invest to Protect Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2711: Invest to Protect Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 26 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The



Invest to Protect Act of 2025



aims to create a grant program to assist local law enforcement agencies. This legislation focuses on several key areas, including improving training and resources for law enforcement officers, enhancing recruitment and retention efforts, and ensuring better community safety.





Grant Program Overview









Provide training and mental health resources



Improve recruitment and retention



of local law enforcement personnel.







Eligible Recipients







Counties, municipalities, towns, townships, villages, parishes, boroughs, or other government units with fewer than 175 law enforcement officers.



Counties, municipalities, towns, townships, villages, parishes, boroughs, or other government units with fewer than 175 law enforcement officers.



Tribal governments employing fewer than 175 law enforcement officers.







Use of Grant Funds









De-escalation training



Victim-centered training



Safety training



Overtime cost coverage



Signing and retention bonuses



Support for graduate education



Access to mental health services



Implementation of best practices



Data collection



related to police practices.







Application Process





Grant Reporting and Accountability





Funding Authorization





Potential Impact on Law Enforcement





Relevant Companies



Representative Bill Proposals

The bill establishes a grant program within the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services of the Department of Justice. This program is specifically designed to:Local law enforcement agencies that qualify for these grants include:Agencies that receive these grants can allocate the funds toward various approved activities, such as:The bill requires the Attorney General to assess barriers that may hamper a streamlined grant application process. It mandates a report on how to simplify the application, aiming for applications to be completed within two hours.Grant recipients will be accountable through established reporting requirements to evaluate the effectiveness of the funded programs. The Director will review the data provided and conduct audits to prevent fraud and misuse of funds. If a recipient has unresolved audit findings, they will lose eligibility for future grants for three years.The legislation authorizes up to $50 million each year from 2027 to 2031 to support this grant program.Overall, this bill aims to enhance the capabilities of local law enforcement agencies by providing the necessary training and resources to improve interactions with the community and effectively handle situations that require police intervention.None found.

