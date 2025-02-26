New Bill: Representative Josh Gottheimer introduces H.R. 768: Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act

We have received text from H.R. 768: Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 82 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, officially called the **Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act**, aims to enhance Holocaust education in the United States. It requires a study to be conducted on how Holocaust education is implemented across various states, local educational agencies, and public elementary and secondary schools. Here are the main points of what the bill entails:





Study Requirements





The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, through its Director, is tasked with conducting a study that examines:







All states and a representative sample of local educational agencies.



Public elementary and secondary schools associated with these agencies.







Specific Elements of the Study





The study will focus on the following elements:







Determining if states require Holocaust education as part of their school curriculum.



Identifying states that offer optional Holocaust education.



Reviewing standards and requirements related to Holocaust education, including:



Reviewing standards and requirements related to Holocaust education, including:





The existence of a centralized system for distributing Holocaust education curricula and materials.



Professional development opportunities for teachers regarding Holocaust education.



Involvement of museums and cultural centers in delivering Holocaust education.



Challenges that may prevent educators from teaching about the Holocaust.



Resources and training needed to support educators in this subject area.



Evaluating the intended outcomes of Holocaust education programs.



Assessing the instructional materials and approaches used to teach the subject.



Identifying how schools assess students' knowledge and understanding of the Holocaust and related themes, including antisemitism and genocide.







Reporting Requirements





Once the study is complete, the Director must prepare a report detailing the findings and submit it to Congress:







The report should be issued no later than 180 days after the study’s completion or within three years of the bill's enactment.







Definitions and Scope





The bill includes definitions for key terms such as:







**Holocaust**: As defined in previous legislation.



**Holocaust education**: Activities designed to enhance understanding and awareness of the Holocaust and its lessons, including studying antisemitism and its historical context.



**Project-based learning**: Educational methods centered around engaging students with meaningful projects.







Overall Purpose





The overarching goal of this legislation is to ensure that students in the U.S. are educated about the Holocaust and its significance. By understanding the historical context and the importance of combating hate and bigotry, the legislation aims to foster a more informed and empathetic society.





