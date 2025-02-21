New Bill: Representative Josh Brecheen introduces H.R. 719: No Abortion Coverage for Medicaid Act

We have received text from H.R. 719: No Abortion Coverage for Medicaid Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-24, and currently has 19 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, titled the



No Abortion Coverage for Medicaid Act



, aims to modify existing laws regarding abortion coverage under the Medicaid and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program). The main purposes of the bill are outlined as follows:





Key Objectives









Prohibit Federal Funding:



The bill seeks to make it illegal for federal funds to be used for abortions or health services that include abortion coverage under Medicaid and CHIP.



The bill seeks to make it illegal for federal funds to be used for abortions or health services that include abortion coverage under Medicaid and CHIP.





Clarify Existing Law:



It reinforces the idea that the Hyde Amendment, which has historically restricted the use of federal funds for abortions, applies strictly to all Medicaid funding. The legislation asserts that no state can use a waiver under existing law to bypass this prohibition.



It reinforces the idea that the Hyde Amendment, which has historically restricted the use of federal funds for abortions, applies strictly to all Medicaid funding. The legislation asserts that no state can use a waiver under existing law to bypass this prohibition.





Limit Demonstration Projects:



The bill specifically prohibits the approval of any projects that would use federal financial assistance to support abortion-related services. This includes any programs that might cover the costs associated with obtaining an abortion, such as travel or lodging expenses, except under certain conditions.







Exceptions to the Prohibition





While the bill largely prohibits coverage for abortion-related services, there are specified exceptions where federal funds may still be used. These exceptions include:









Rape or Incest:



Abortions resulting from pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest are exempt from the funding prohibition.



Abortions resulting from pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest are exempt from the funding prohibition.





Life-Threatening Conditions:



Abortions that address a physical disorder or life-threatening condition that endangers the individual’s life or health, as certified by a physician, are also exempt. This includes situations where carrying the pregnancy could result in death.



Abortions that address a physical disorder or life-threatening condition that endangers the individual’s life or health, as certified by a physician, are also exempt. This includes situations where carrying the pregnancy could result in death.





Miscarriage and Ectopic Pregnancy:



Treatment for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies will not be subject to the funding prohibition.







Context and Background





The bill references the Hyde Amendment, first enacted in 1976, which already prohibits federal funds from covering abortions except in certain circumstances. The recent actions by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are highlighted, where states were encouraged to use Medicaid funding to expand access to elective abortions. This legislation seeks to counter any potential efforts by states to use federal funding for such purposes.





Implications of the Bill





If enacted, this bill would significantly impact how abortion-related services are funded under Medicaid and CHIP, reinforcing restrictions in place and aiming to decrease the accessibility of federally funded abortion services. It may affect how states design their healthcare programs and the range of services available to low-income individuals who rely on these federal programs for health coverage.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.