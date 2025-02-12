New Bill: Representative Josh Brecheen introduces H.R. 479: Healthy SNAP Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 479: Healthy SNAP Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 10 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Healthy SNAP Act of 2025 is proposed legislation that aims to amend the existing Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, specifically targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the United States. The key provisions of the bill include:





Changes to the Definition of Food





The bill updates the definition of "food" within the SNAP program by excluding certain items. Specifically, the following products will not be allowed under SNAP:







Alcoholic beverages



Tobacco



Soft drinks



Candy



Ice cream



Prepared desserts such as cakes, pies, cookies, or similar products







Designation of Food Items





Under the new provisions, the Secretary of Agriculture is required to designate which foods and food products can be included in the SNAP program. This must happen within 180 days of the bill's enactment. The Secretary will consider:







Foods that can help address nutrient deficiencies in the diets of low-income individuals.



Products that promote public health and align with cultural eating patterns.



Ensuring the selected foods are appropriate in terms of fat, sugar, and salt content.







Review and Amendment of Food Items





The Secretary is mandated to conduct a scientific review of the designated food items at least every five years. This review will ensure that the list of allowed foods reflects current nutrition science and public health priorities. The Secretary will also have the authority to amend the food selections as necessary based on this review.





Nutrition Standards for Prepared Meals





Prepared meals that are available under the program will also need to meet specific nutritional standards set forth by the Secretary. This aims to ensure that all meals provided through SNAP are consistent with health guidelines.





Cultural Considerations





Recognizing the diversity of cultural eating habits, state agencies will have the option to substitute equivalent foods that may be culturally appropriate for the designated foods, but only with the approval of the Secretary. This allows for flexibility and better accessibility of the program for various communities.





Implementation Timeline





The bill outlines a clear timeline for the implementation of these changes, notably the requirement for food designation to occur within 180 days of the bill's passage, along with ongoing reviews every five years thereafter.





Relevant Companies









PG



(Procter & Gamble) - May face impacts due to changes in consumer behavior regarding food products, particularly if their food lines are affected by SNAP eligibility.



KO



(Coca-Cola) - May see direct effects from the exclusion of soft drinks from SNAP eligibility.



PEP



(PepsiCo) - Similar to Coca-Cola, their beverage lines might be impacted, as well as any snack options that may need to meet new nutritional criteria.





