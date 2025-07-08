New Bill: Representative Jonathan L. Jackson introduces H.R. 4083: Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Congressional Gold Medal Act

We have received text from H.R. 4083: Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Congressional Gold Medal Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-23, and currently has 56 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Congressional Gold Medal Act, aims to honor Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor, a significant figure in sports history and a pioneer for racial equality, by awarding him a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously. The bill recognizes Taylor's contributions as an athlete, role model, and advocate for equal rights.





The bill authorizes the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President pro tempore of the Senate to arrange for the posthumous presentation of a gold medal to honor Taylor.



The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with striking a gold medal with suitable designs, emblems, and inscriptions that celebrate Taylor and his achievements.



After the presentation, the gold medal will be given to Taylor's great-granddaughter, Karen Donovan.



The Secretary of the Treasury may also create and sell bronze duplicates of the gold medal to cover associated costs, with proceeds going back into the U.S. Mint Public Enterprise Fund.



The medals created under this act will be recognized as national medals and classified as numismatic items.







Background on Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor





Taylor was born on November 26, 1878, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He faced significant racial prejudice throughout his life yet broke barriers in the world of cycling, becoming one of the first Black athletes to achieve worldwide recognition in the sport. His career included notable achievements such as world records in cycling and serving as a role model in advocating for equal rights. Taylor's significance extends beyond sports; he represented the struggle against racial discrimination and was an influential figure in early 20th-century America.





Becoming the first Black athlete to win a world title in any sport.



Pioneering corporate sponsorships in athletics.



Overcoming racial discrimination and contributing to the discussion of equal rights.



The bill seeks to acknowledge Taylor's legacy, encouraging recognition of his contributions to both sports and society.





Financial Notes





The bill includes provisions to ensure funding for the production of the gold and bronze medals. The costs associated with creating these medals will be charged to the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund, and the sale of bronze duplicates will help cover these expenses, supporting the ongoing operations of the Mint.





