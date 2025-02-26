New Bill: Representative John Joyce introduces H.R. 783: Sustainable Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Services in the Home Act

We have received text from H.R. 783: Sustainable Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Services in the Home Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 15 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Sustainable Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Services in the Home Act, aims to amend existing healthcare policies to make it easier for patients to receive cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services in their homes, particularly through telehealth options. Here are the key components of the bill:





Extension of Telehealth Services





The bill seeks to ensure that certain flexibilities for in-home cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services, which were established during the COVID-19 pandemic, are made permanent. It specifies that these services can be provided in a patient's home using telehealth technology that allows for two-way audio-visual communication. This includes services offered by:







Physicians



Physicians



Physician assistants



Physician assistants



Nurse practitioners



Nurse practitioners



Clinical nurse specialists







Expansion of Eligible Providers and Facilities





The legislation broadens the list of providers and facilities that can deliver telehealth cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services. It clarifies that:







Hospitals can play a role in delivering these services.



Hospitals can play a role in delivering these services.



New originating sites (locations where patients can receive telehealth services) will be included.







Removal of Geographic Limitations





The bill removes geographic requirements that previously limited where certain rehabilitation program services could be delivered. This change allows for more flexibility in providing these services remotely to patients regardless of their location.





Rulemaking Authority





The Secretary of Health and Human Services will be empowered to create rules that establish:







Standards for identifying a patient's home as a provider-based location for receiving these rehabilitation services.



Standards for identifying a patient's home as a provider-based location for receiving these rehabilitation services.



Criteria for cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs to be included among telehealth services.







Implementation Timeline





The new standards put forth by the bill will take effect once they are issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This aims to facilitate a prompt and organized transition to the new policies regarding cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services.





Overall Impact





In summary, the bill emphasizes making cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services more accessible by utilizing telehealth technologies and expanding the types of providers and locations that can offer such services. It aims to ensure patients can receive the required care in their homes, especially important for those with limited mobility or access to traditional healthcare facilities.





Relevant Companies









UNH



- UnitedHealth Group: As a major provider of health insurance and telehealth services, changes in telehealth regulations can directly impact their service offerings and operational strategies.



UNH - UnitedHealth Group: As a major provider of health insurance and telehealth services, changes in telehealth regulations can directly impact their service offerings and operational strategies.





CNC



- Centene Corporation: A large managed care organization that could see increased demand for at-home cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services under the new telehealth provisions.



CNC - Centene Corporation: A large managed care organization that could see increased demand for at-home cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services under the new telehealth provisions.





HUM



- Anthem, Inc.: As one of the largest health insurance providers, they may need to adjust their offerings and reimbursement policies to accommodate the expanded telehealth options detailed in the bill.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.