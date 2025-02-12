New Bill: Representative John Garamendi introduces H.R. 429: Rosie the Riveter Commemorative Coin Act

We have received text from H.R. 429: Rosie the Riveter Commemorative Coin Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 111 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the Rosie the Riveter Commemorative Coin Act, aims to honor and commemorate the contributions of women who supported the U.S. Home Front during World War II by authorizing the minting of special commemorative coins. Below are the key components of the bill:





Purpose





The primary purpose of the bill is to create and issue commemorative coins to acknowledge the vital role played by American women during World War II, particularly in industries and services that supported the military efforts while men were away. This effort recognizes their hard work, sacrifice, and resilience in the face of challenges, including discrimination and unequal pay.





Findings





The bill states several findings about the contributions of women, including:







Over six million women entered the workforce to fill jobs left by men who joined the military.



Many women worked in critical roles in factories, farms, shipyards, and more, contributing significantly to the war effort.



The collective efforts of these women have been symbolized by the iconic figure of Rosie the Riveter, representing their resilience and strength.



Despite their contributions, women faced discrimination in the workplace, often receiving lower pay than their male counterparts.



This recognition is a way to honor the legacy of women who worked during this time and inspire future generations.







Coin Specifications





The bill authorizes the minting of several types of coins, including:









$5 gold coins:



Up to 50,000 coins weighing 8.359 grams and made of at least 90% gold.



$1 silver coins:



Up to 400,000 coins weighing 26.73 grams and made of at least 90% silver.



Half-dollar coins:



Up to 750,000 coins weighing 11.34 grams, minted to standard half-dollar specifications.







Legal Tender and Numismatic Status





The coins created under this act will be legal tender and considered numismatic items for collectors.





Design of the Coins





The designs of the coins will reflect the legacy of women who contributed to the war effort. Each coin will include:







The value of the coin



The year "2028" as the date of issuance



Words such as "Liberty," "In God We Trust," "United States of America," and "E Pluribus Unum."







The designs will be chosen by the Secretary of the Treasury in consultation with the Rosie the Riveter Trust and reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.





Issuance and Sale





The coins will be issued in uncirculated and proof qualities, and they may be sold only during the one-year period starting January 1, 2028. The Secretary of the Treasury will set sale prices that include the coins' face value, surcharges, and the costs associated with their production.





Surcharges





A surcharge will be added to each coin sold. This surcharge will be:







$35 for each $5 coin



$10 for each $1 coin



$5 for each half-dollar coin







The surcharges collected will go to the Rosie the Riveter Trust to assist in maintaining the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park and for educational programs related to the Home Front efforts during the war.





Financial Assurances





The bill includes provisions to ensure that the minting and issuing of these coins will not incur a net cost to the U.S. Government. Funds will not be distributed to beneficiaries until the total costs of production are recovered by the U.S. Treasury.





