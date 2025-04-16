New Bill: Representative John B. Larson introduces H.R. 1877: Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act

We have received text from H.R. 1877: Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act. This bill was received on 2025-03-05, and currently has 108 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act aims to enhance the privacy and security of Social Security beneficiary information by implementing two main changes: restricting access to this data and imposing civil penalties for unauthorized access or disclosure of beneficiary information.





1. Access Restrictions





The bill explicitly prohibits political appointees and special government employees from accessing beneficiary data systems maintained by the Social Security Administration (SSA). These systems include:







Social Security account number records



Eligibility determination systems for benefits



Payment systems for benefits



Records containing personally identifiable information of beneficiaries







This means that individuals in politically appointed positions will no longer have the ability to view or access sensitive data related to Social Security beneficiaries.





2. Civil Penalties for Unauthorized Disclosure





The bill introduces civil penalties for the unauthorized access or disclosure of beneficiary information. Key points include:







If a U.S. government employee or an individual not employed by the government discloses or accesses information in violation of the new rules, they may face legal action and potential financial liability.



Damages for unauthorized access can be $5,000 per incident, or the actual damages incurred by the individual, along with possible punitive damages.



Individuals may bring civil actions against those who violate their privacy rights under these new provisions.







3. Investigations and Reporting





The bill establishes a framework for investigating breaches of beneficiary data privacy. The Inspector General of the Social Security Administration will be tasked with:







Investigating violations regarding unauthorized access or disclosures.



Compiling reports on violations and risk assessments related to these incidents, which must be submitted to Congress within a specified timeframe.







4. Additional Provisions





The legislation maintains existing privacy regulations and mandates the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study regarding the effects of the new restrictions and report to Congress within a year of enactment. Furthermore, the GAO will provide monthly interim reports during this period.





5. Effective Date





The newly established restrictions and civil penalties will apply to any violations that occur after the date of enactment of this Act.





Relevant Companies





None found



