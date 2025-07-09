New Bill: Representative Joe Wilson introduces H.R. 4119: Polisario Front Terrorist Designation Act

We have received text from H.R. 4119: Polisario Front Terrorist Designation Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Polisario Front Terrorist Designation Act



, proposes a formal process for designating the Polisario Front as a terrorist organization and imposing sanctions on its members. The key components of the bill are as follows:





Findings





The bill includes several findings regarding the Polisario Front, which is a separatist group primarily operating in Western Sahara and Algeria. The findings state that:







The group has a history of seeking independence for Western Sahara from Moroccan control.



It has been ideologically and operationally linked with Iran, a state identified as a sponsor of terrorism.



Reports suggest the group has received military training and support from Hezbollah and Iran, including advanced weaponry.







Reporting Requirements





The bill mandates the Secretary of State to prepare a report on the Polisario Front within 180 days of the bill's enactment. This report should include:







Details on the group's leadership, military activities, and foreign support.



Information on relationships with Iran and Russia.



Connections with other terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and the PKK.



An evaluation of any attacks on civilian targets by the group.







Sanctions Determinations





The bill requires the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to make determinations within 90 days regarding whether the Polisario Front meets the criteria for:







Designation as a foreign terrorist organization under U.S. immigration law.



Imposition of sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.



Imposition of additional sanctions under an Executive Order targeting global terrorism.







Waiver Provision





The bill includes a provision allowing the President to waive the designations and sanctions if it is determined that the Polisario Front is engaged in good faith negotiations for self-governance in Western Sahara, according to a proposal from Morocco and recognized by the UN Security Council in 2007.





Overall Impact





The bill seeks to formalize the U.S. government's stance on the Polisario Front by potentially labeling it as a terrorist organization, which could lead to various sanctions and increased scrutiny over its operations and funding sources.





Relevant Companies







None found





