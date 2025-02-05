New Bill: Representative Joe Wilson introduces H.R. 243: Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act

We have received text from H.R. 243: Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act



, aims to establish a policy of non-recognition by the United States of any government in Georgia that is led by Bidzina Ivanishvili or his proxies. The main provisions of the bill include:





Policy Statements







The United States will not recognize or normalize relations with any government in Georgia led by Bidzina Ivanishvili due to alleged ongoing crimes against the Georgian people.



The U.S. will actively oppose any recognition or normalization of relations with Ivanishvili's government by other countries, including the implementation of mandatory sanctions as outlined in Executive Order No. 14024.



The U.S. will use all available authorities to deter corrupt activities or foreign influence operations in Georgia, particularly those aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, Iranian regime, and Russian Federation.







Prohibitions







No federal official or employee will be permitted to recognize or implicitly acknowledge any government in Georgia led by Ivanishvili or his proxies.



No federal funds can be allocated in connection with the recognition of Ivanishvili’s government.







Recognition of Leadership





The bill states that the incumbent President of Georgia, who was in office prior to the elections that occurred on October 26, 2024, will be recognized as the only legitimate leader of Georgia.





Restoration of the Constitution





If the Georgian constitution is restored through free and fair elections, and this process is certified by the U.S. Helsinki Commission, the non-recognition policy may be rescinded by the President of the United States.





Summary





Overall, this legislation seeks to ensure that the U.S. government does not recognize or engage with the leadership of Bidzina Ivanishvili in Georgia, while also asserting that recognition will only be reconsidered if democratic processes are restored in the country.





