New Bill: Representative Jodey C. Arrington introduces H.R. 574: Accelerate Long-term Investment Growth Now Act

We have received text from H.R. 574: Accelerate Long-term Investment Growth Now Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-21, and currently has 23 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Accelerate Long-term Investment Growth Now Act



(or



ALIGN Act



), seeks to change tax regulations regarding investments in certain types of property. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill proposes:





Permanently Allow Full Expensing for Qualified Property





The bill amends existing tax laws to enable businesses to deduct 100% of the cost of qualifying property at the time the investment is made. This is a significant change because currently, businesses may have to spread their deductions over several years.









Type of Property:



The property must be categorized as "qualified property," which generally includes tangible personal property used in the business or specific plants that are planted or grafted.



Effective Framework:



The provisions of this bill would be effective as if they were included in a significant tax law passed in 2017, which means they would apply to new investments moving forward.







Amendments to Existing Tax Code





The bill modifies specific paragraphs of the Internal Revenue Code to align with this new permanent full expensing feature. Some specific changes involve:







The applicable percentage for realizing these deductions is adjusted to ensure businesses can take 100% deductions for eligible property placed in service after a specific date.



Certain restrictions and provisions that require property to be planted or grafted before a certain date are rephrased for clarity and extended.







Overall Impact





This legislation aims to encourage businesses to invest more heavily in their operations by providing immediate tax relief, thus potentially stimulating economic growth. By allowing immediate deductions, the bill is designed to improve cash flow for businesses, enabling them to reinvest in equipment, facilities, and other necessary resources without delaying the tax benefits associated with those investments.





Relevant Companies









DE (John Deere)



- As a manufacturer of heavy machinery and agricultural equipment, changes in tax deductions for investment may influence spending decisions on machinery purchases.



CMI (Cummins Inc.)



- This company focuses on engines and related technologies; more favorable tax treatment could drive higher capital investments in production facilities.



GE (General Electric)



- With diverse industrial operations, tax incentives may lead to increased investments in productive capabilities and infrastructure.





