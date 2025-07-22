New Bill: Representative Jill N. Tokuda introduces H.R. 4269: Ensuring Outpatient Quality for Rural States Act

We have received text from H.R. 4269: Ensuring Outpatient Quality for Rural States Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Ensuring Outpatient Quality for Rural States Act," proposes an amendment to the Social Security Act that aims to enhance the payment structure for hospital outpatient department (OPD) services in Alaska and Hawaii. Here are the main points of the bill:





Cost-of-Living Adjustments





The bill allows for adjustments to the payment amounts for non-labor related portions of hospital outpatient department services that are provided in Alaska and Hawaii. Specifically:







It mandates the Secretary of Health and Human Services to make adjustments to payment amounts for these services, starting from January 1, 2026.



The adjustments will take into account the unique circumstances faced by hospitals in the rural states of Alaska and Hawaii.



The adjustments will not be made in a "budget neutral" manner, meaning that these changes could result in increased spending without requiring cuts elsewhere.







Implications for Hospitals





This legislation is designed to address the higher costs and challenges that hospitals in remote or less populated areas like Alaska and Hawaii may encounter. By providing a cost-of-living adjustment specifically for these regions, the bill aims to improve the financial sustainability of healthcare services in areas where costs may differ significantly from the mainland United States.





Overall Impact





The goal of the bill is to ensure that outpatient healthcare services in Alaska and Hawaii can maintain quality and accessibility for residents in these rural areas through adequate funding adjustments.





Relevant Companies





