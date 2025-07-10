New Bill: Representative Jennifer Kiggans introduces H.R. 4105: Veterans Energy Transition Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4105: Veterans Energy Transition Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Veterans Energy Transition Act of 2025, aims to assist certain members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their spouses in obtaining employment within the energy industry. Below are the key components of the bill:





Establishment of a Grant Program





The bill establishes a grant program directed by the Secretary of Labor, in consultation with the Transition Executive Committee, to provide financial support to eligible entities that hire covered individuals, which includes:







Veterans.



Spouses of eligible members or veterans.







Grant Eligibility and Preferences





Covered individuals can receive assistance based on certain criteria, with priority given to those who:







Have military training or experience related to energy production, construction, or manufacturing.



Face significant barriers to employment, such as disability or homelessness.







Eligible Entities for Grant Funding





Entities eligible to receive grants include those primarily engaged in:







The manufacture or distribution of energy-related equipment and components.







Preference will also be given to eligible entities operating in qualified opportunity zones or designated as small businesses.





Grant Fund Usage and Limits





Grant funds can be used for various hiring-related costs, including:







Orientation, administrative, and relocation expenses.







There are maximum funding limits per individual hired and for each grantee per fiscal year, specifically:







A cap of $500,000 for each grantee.







Grant Conditions and Reporting





Receiving entities must comply with several conditions, including:







Repaying funds used for unauthorized purposes.







Coordination with Existing Programs





The Secretary of Labor will coordinate the grant program with other existing programs for service members transitioning out of active duty to ensure there is no duplication of services and that covered individuals are aware of this new initiative.





Funding Authorization





The bill authorizes appropriations of $60 million annually for the program from fiscal years 2026 through 2031, with a limit on administrative costs set at no more than 15% of the total funds.





Report on Program Effectiveness





The Secretary of Labor is required to submit a report to Congress by September 30, 2030, evaluating the effectiveness of the grant program and making recommendations for its future.





Definitions





The bill also contains definitions for terms used throughout, such as 'qualified opportunity zone' and 'service-connected disability', ensuring clarity on eligibility and the scope of the program.





