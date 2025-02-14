News & Insights

Stocks

New Bill: Representative Jefferson Van Drew introduces H.R. 547: No Child Tax Credit for Illegals Act of 2025

February 14, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 547: No Child Tax Credit for Illegals Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, titled the

No Child Tax Credit for Illegals Act of 2025

, proposes several amendments to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, specifically concerning the Child Tax Credit. Below are the key provisions of the bill:



Social Security Number Requirement



The main purpose of the bill is to require taxpayers to include a valid social security number for themselves and each qualifying child when claiming the Child Tax Credit. This requirement is set out as follows:





  • General Rule:

    Taxpayers must provide their own social security number, and the social security number of any qualifying child, to be eligible for the Child Tax Credit.



  • Joint Returns:

    For couples filing jointly, both spouses must provide their social security numbers.



  • Exception for Armed Forces:

    Members of the Armed Forces may provide the social security number of either spouse instead of both.



Definition of Social Security Number



For the purposes of this bill, a "social security number" must be issued by the Social Security Administration and must be:




  • Granted to a citizen of the United States, or


  • Issued under specific conditions outlined in the Social Security Act.


  • It must be acquired before the due date for filing the tax return.



Omission as a Clerical Error



The bill also mandates that if a taxpayer fails to provide the required social security number, this omission will be treated as a mathematical or clerical error when processing the tax return.



Conforming Amendments



Additional adjustments are made to remove a specific paragraph from the existing law that pertains to taxpayer identification numbers (TINs), aligning it with the new requirement for social security numbers.



Effective Date



The proposed changes would apply to tax years that begin after the bill is enacted.



Relevant Companies



None found

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.