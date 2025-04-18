New Bill: Representative Jay Obernolte introduces H.R. 2694: Election Results Accountability Act

We have received text from H.R. 2694: Election Results Accountability Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-07, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Election Results Accountability Act



, aims to amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to set specific deadlines for states to count ballots and certify the results of federal elections. The primary objectives of the bill are to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the electoral process.





Key Provisions









Counting Ballots:



States are required to count at least 90% of the ballots cast within 72 hours after polls close for federal elections and make the results publicly available.



Certifying Results:



States must complete the counting of all ballots within two weeks of the election and officially certify the election results, also making them publicly available.



Compliance Exceptions:



There are certain circumstances where a state may be exempt from these deadlines. These include:





Genuine emergencies, such as major disasters or public health crises.





Technical difficulties with election equipment or software that could not have been predicted.





Implementation of new election procedures, provided the state certifies it is in compliance.





Conducting a recount of the election results.







Funding Penalties:



If a state fails to comply with the counting and certification deadlines and does not fall under the exceptions, it may lose federal funds provided for election administration. To regain funding, the state must submit a plan to comply and demonstrate actions taken to meet that plan.







Effective Date





Relevant Companies



Representative Jay Obernolte Bill Proposals

The provisions of this bill would take effect for elections held after a 90-day period following its enactment.

