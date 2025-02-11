New Bill: Representative Jason Smith introduces H.R. 1156: Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act

We have received text from H.R. 1156: Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act. This bill was received on 2025-02-10, and currently has 25 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act, aims to extend the time period during which legal action can be taken against individuals committing fraud related to certain unemployment programs established under the CARES Act. Here's a summary of its key components:





1. Amendments to Certain Provisions of the CARES Act





The bill proposes specific amendments to sections of the CARES Act, which provides unemployment assistance programs. These amendments introduce a new statute of limitations for prosecuting fraud in unemployment claims related to several types of unemployment assistance:









Pandemic Unemployment Assistance



- For claims funded through this assistance, the statute of limitations for filing criminal or civil actions is extended to 10 years.



- For claims funded through this assistance, the statute of limitations for filing criminal or civil actions is extended to 10 years.





Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation



- Similarly, actions related to these compensation types will also have the same 10-year limit for prosecution for fraud.



- Similarly, actions related to these compensation types will also have the same 10-year limit for prosecution for fraud.





Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation



- This assistance also falls under the same 10-year statute of limitations for fraud prosecutions.







2. General Provision of Statute of Limitations





The new law states that prosecutions or enforcement actions regarding unemployment compensation claims must be initiated within 10 years of the alleged fraudulent act or conspiracy. This includes violations of specific sections of Title 18 and Title 31 of the United States Code, which cover various types of fraud and financial crimes.





3. Exceptions





If the statute of limitations for a particular case has already expired before the enactment of this bill, the extended limits will not apply. This means that cases that were already beyond the previous limits cannot be revived under the new rules.





4. Budgetary Considerations





The bill includes a provision to rescind $5,000,000 from unspent funds available from previous legislation. This budget offset is meant to support the costs associated with implementing the provisions of the bill.





5. Effective Date





The changes outlined in this bill will take effect as soon as the legislation is enacted.





Relevant Companies







None found





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.