New Bill: Representative Jasmine Crockett introduces H.R. 1562: Test Strip Access Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 1562: Test Strip Access Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-02-25, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Test Strip Access Act of 2025, aims to amend the 21st Century Cures Act, which originally intended to support response efforts to substance use disorders. The main focus of the bill is to facilitate the use of funds for specific grants that would enable states and tribes to implement activities related to preventing overdose from substances such as fentanyl and xylazine. Here are the key components of the bill:





Purpose of the Bill





The objective is to broaden the scope of allowable grant expenditures under the 21st Century Cures Act. This would include the authorization for using federal funds to purchase and distribute fentanyl and xylazine test strips. These test strips are devices that help individuals test drugs for the presence of these substances, which are known for their high risk of overdose.





Key Provisions







The bill proposes to amend a specific section of the 21st Century Cures Act to explicitly mention fentanyl and xylazine test strips as eligible items that can be funded through grants.



This amendment aims to enhance the capacity of state and tribal governments to respond to the ongoing opioid crisis by providing tools that can help prevent overdoses before they happen.



The intent is to reduce the number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl and xylazine, which have been increasingly involved in substance use problems across various communities.







Implications for State and Tribal Governments





If the bill is enacted, state and tribal authorities would have more flexibility in accessing federal funds for programs designed to combat substance use disorders. This could lead to increased availability of these test strips in communities, potentially improving safety for individuals who may use illicit substances.





Testing for Safety





Fentanyl and xylazine test strips provide a means for users to check drugs for the presence of these potent and often deadly substances. By allowing states and tribes to distribute these strips, the legislation promotes harm reduction strategies that aim to save lives.





Funding Opportunities





The bill does not create new funding but expands the categories for which existing federal grant money can be used. States and tribes would be able to apply for grants with the added assurance that they can finance the distribution of these test strips, potentially leading to broader harm reduction initiatives.





Relevant Companies





None found



