New Bill: Representative Jared Moskowitz introduces H.R. 4143: 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4143: 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025, aims to address concerns surrounding the growing ability to create firearms using 3D printing technology. Specifically, the bill seeks to make it illegal to distribute digital plans or instructions that can be used to 3D print guns or gun parts. Here are the key components of the bill:





Findings





The bill outlines various findings that highlight the risks associated with 3D printed firearms:







3D printing technology can be used by individuals to produce firearms using accessible and low-cost printers.



This technology raises safety concerns as it may allow weapons to be made from plastic, potentially evading security measures like metal detectors.



Online availability of firearm schematics may enable individuals, especially those legally prohibited from possessing guns (such as felons or domestic abusers), to manufacture their own firearms.



The bill cites past violent incidents involving guns made by unlicensed individuals and the challenges law enforcement faces in tracing such firearms, which typically lack identifying serial numbers.



Criminal organizations may seek untraceable weapons, further complicating law enforcement efforts and posing risks to public safety.







Prohibition





The bill amends existing laws to include a specific prohibition against the distribution of digital instructions for 3D printed firearms. The key aspects of this prohibition are:







It will be unlawful for any person to intentionally share files, such as Computer Aided Design (CAD) files, that could enable someone to 3D print a firearm or firearm parts.



It will be unlawful for any person to intentionally share files, such as Computer Aided Design (CAD) files, that could enable someone to 3D print a firearm or firearm parts.



This applies to distribution over the internet or any online platform.







Implications





The overall intent of the legislation is to enhance public safety by regulating the distribution of digital plans for 3D printed guns. The bill does not aim to limit the rights of computer programmers in general, but focuses on the specific risks posed by untraceable firearms that can be easily manufactured at home.





