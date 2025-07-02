New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman introduces H.R. 3718: Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 3718: Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-04, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act of 2025 aims to improve the management and sustainability of fishery resources in the United States by reauthorizing and modifying the existing Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. The key components of the bill include:





Data Collection and Management





The bill requires the Secretary of Commerce to gather data from experimental fishing activities to help inform fishery management plans. Moreover, it prohibits the use of fishing gear that is not specifically listed or regulated, ensuring that only approved methods are employed in fishing practices.





Reports and Research





A mandatory report on the effects of inshore and shallow water fishing will be generated, which aims to provide insights into environmental impacts and fish stock health. Additionally, the bill establishes a Northeast regional pilot research trawl survey, which enhances existing NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) vessel surveys. This initiative allows the participation of commercial fishing vessels to contribute to data collection and employs vetted methodologies for accurate comparison of findings.





Support for Coastal Communities





To support coastal communities, the bill establishes a Working Waterfronts Grant Program. Coastal states that meet eligibility requirements can utilize funding from bonds to back preservation loan funds for working waterfronts. The bill allocates a total of $50 million annually from 2026 to 2030 for these preservation efforts. It includes provisions for financial administration and allows these funds to be used for reasonable program costs.





Advisory and Oversight Measures





An advisory panel for marine conservation grants will be created by the bill, which will oversee the grants distribution process. The panel is mandated to provide public meeting notices and maintain minutes of these meetings. While advisory rankings are generally considered, the bill allows for grants to be awarded regardless of these rankings, provided explanations are given for any deviations. Additionally, the panel must submit annual progress reports on funded projects to Congress and is exempt from the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which typically governs public advisory committees.





Stock Rebuilding and Accountability





The bill introduces a mechanism for accountability in fish stock rebuilding. If a Council fails to act within nine months of being notified about fish stock rebuilding needs, the Secretary of Commerce is required to revise the plan within 18 months. If these revisions do not show adequate progress in rebuilding fish stocks, the plan will be deemed unsuccessful, and results will be published in the Federal Register to maintain transparency.





Funding and Implementation





The implementation of this bill will involve a combination of federal and state resources, with specific allocations and program costs outlined to ensure proper management of funds for sustainable fishing practices and support for coastal communities.





