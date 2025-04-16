New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman introduces H.R. 2598: IDEA Full Funding Act

We have received text from H.R. 2598: IDEA Full Funding Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-02, and currently has 86 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill, titled the IDEA Full Funding Act, aims to amend the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to ensure full federal funding for special education. Currently, federal funding for IDEA does not meet the full needs of students with disabilities, which means that states and local schools often have to cover a significant part of the costs themselves. This bill seeks to address that issue by increasing federal contributions over a period of several years.





Key Provisions of the Bill





The bill establishes a series of mandated funding levels for the IDEA, which will increase each fiscal year from 2026 through 2035. Below are the proposed funding amounts:









Fiscal Year 2026:



$16.66 billion or 11.6% of the calculated amount, and $6.42 billion specifically appropriated.



$16.66 billion or 11.6% of the calculated amount, and $6.42 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2027:



$19.53 billion or 13.4% of the calculated amount, and $8.37 billion specifically appropriated.



$19.53 billion or 13.4% of the calculated amount, and $8.37 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2028:



$22.90 billion or 15.3% of the calculated amount, and $10.91 billion specifically appropriated.



$22.90 billion or 15.3% of the calculated amount, and $10.91 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2029:



$26.84 billion or 17.6% of the calculated amount, and $14.22 billion specifically appropriated.



$26.84 billion or 17.6% of the calculated amount, and $14.22 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2030:



$31.46 billion or 20.2% of the calculated amount, and $18.53 billion specifically appropriated.



$31.46 billion or 20.2% of the calculated amount, and $18.53 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2031:



$36.88 billion or 23.1% of the calculated amount, and $24.15 billion specifically appropriated.



$36.88 billion or 23.1% of the calculated amount, and $24.15 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2032:



$43.23 billion or 26.5% of the calculated amount, and $31.47 billion specifically appropriated.



$43.23 billion or 26.5% of the calculated amount, and $31.47 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2033:



$50.68 billion or 30.4% of the calculated amount, and $41.01 billion specifically appropriated.



$50.68 billion or 30.4% of the calculated amount, and $41.01 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2034:



$59.41 billion or 34.9% of the calculated amount, and $53.44 billion specifically appropriated.



$59.41 billion or 34.9% of the calculated amount, and $53.44 billion specifically appropriated.





Fiscal Year 2035 and beyond:



$69.64 billion or 40.0% of the calculated amount, with the same appropriated amount for each subsequent year.







The funding is calculated based on the total number of children with disabilities who received special education services and the average spending per pupil in U.S. public schools. This ensures that the funding levels take into account actual needs and costs associated with serving students with disabilities.





Fiscal Responsibility





The bill includes a requirement that all appropriated funds must be used in accordance with "cut-as-you-go" principles, meaning that any increases in funding should be matched by reductions in other areas to maintain fiscal balance.





Conclusion





This legislation is aimed at improving funding for special education across the United States, thereby helping to meet the needs of students with disabilities more effectively.





Relevant Companies





None found.



New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman:

H.R.2849: To amend the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to permanently prohibit oil and gas exploration, development, and production on the outer Continental Shelf off the coast of California, Oregon, and Washington.

H.R.2848: To prohibit drilling in the Arctic Ocean.

H.R.2598: IDEA Full Funding Act

H.R.1871: Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act

H.R.1382: To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act with respect to San Francisco Bay restoration, and for other purposes.

H.R.1124: Help Our Kelp Act of 2025

New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman is worth $1.6M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 225th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Huffman has approximately $75.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track New Bill: Representative Jared Huffman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Huffman.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.