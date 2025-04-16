New Bill: Representative Jared F. Golden introduces H.R. 2550: Protect America's Workforce Act

We have received text from H.R. 2550: Protect America's Workforce Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-01, and currently has 104 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Protect America's Workforce Act is a bill introduced in the House of Representatives that aims to overturn a specific executive order issued on March 27, 2025. The executive order in question pertains to exclusions from federal labor-management relations programs. Here are the key points of what the bill would do:





1. Nullification of Executive Order





The bill states that the executive order titled "Exclusions from Federal Labor-Management Relations Programs" will have no legal effect. This means that the procedures or policies established by that executive order cannot be enforced or require federal funds to be used for its implementation.





2. Preservation of Collective Bargaining Agreements





Any existing collective bargaining agreements that were in effect as of March 26, 2025, between executive branch federal agencies and labor organizations representing federal employees will remain valid and must be honored through the duration specified in each agreement. This ensures that the rights and terms negotiated in those contracts will continue to be recognized even if the executive order is nullified.





3. Effect on Federal Labor Relations





Overall, the bill seeks to protect the existing rights of federal employees related to labor negotiations and ensure that any agreements in place continue to be effective. This contrasts with the executive order, which may have aimed to limit the scope of collective bargaining rights or change existing protocols for labor relations within federal agencies.





Relevant Companies





None found



New Bill: Representative Jared F. Golden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by New Bill: Representative Jared F. Golden:

H.R.2550: Protect America's Workforce Act

H.R.2258: To designate the Maine Forest and Logging Museum, located in Bradley, Maine, as the National Museum of Forestry and Logging History.

H.R.1308: FISC Act

H.R.1193: Future in Logging Careers Act

H.R.674: Northeast Fisheries Heritage Protection Act of 2025

H.R.505: To impose additional duties on imports of goods into the United States.

New Bill: Representative Jared F. Golden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that New Bill: Representative Jared F. Golden is worth $170.0K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 382nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Golden has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track New Bill: Representative Jared F. Golden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Golden.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.