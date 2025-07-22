New Bill: Representative Janice D. Schakowsky introduces H.R. 4306: Food Chemical Reassessment Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4306: Food Chemical Reassessment Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-10, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Food Chemical Reassessment Act of 2025, aims to enhance the safety assessment of certain substances used in food. It introduces a requirement for the Office of Food Chemical Safety, Dietary Supplements, and Innovation to conduct safety reassessments for specific food-related substances at least once every three years, starting in 2026. Here are the key points of the bill:





Safety Reassessments





The bill mandates that the following substances or categories of substances be reassessed:







Food additives that have been approved for use.



Color additives.



Substances that are generally recognized as safe for use in food.



Substances that have received prior sanction for use in food.



Food contact substances.







The reassessments will evaluate the safety of these substances to ensure they do not pose health risks to the public.





Public Notice





After completing each reassessment, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services will provide public notice regarding the findings. This ensures transparency in the safety evaluation process.





Effects of Reassessments





If a reassessment determines that a substance is unsafe:







The Secretary may amend or repeal existing regulations regarding that substance.



Public determinations on the safety of generally recognized substances must be published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Prior sanctioned uses of substances may be revoked if they are found to be potentially harmful to health.



For food contact substances, the Secretary may determine that previous notifications for their use are no longer valid if deemed unsafe.







Prioritization of Substances for Reassessment





The Secretary will prioritize substances for reassessment based on public health needs. The first ten substances to be reassessed may include:







Tert-butylhydroquinone



Titanium dioxide



Various food colorings (such as Red dye 40, Yellow dye 5, etc.)



Perchlorate



Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA)



Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)



Trichloroethylene, methylene chloride, benzene, and ethylene chloride



Propyl gallate



Sodium benzoate



Sodium nitrite







Re-establishment of the Food Advisory Committee





The bill also requires the Secretary to re-establish the Food Advisory Committee within 180 days after enactment. This committee will assist in setting standards for the reassessments and advise on the methodologies that the Office should use.





Definitions





Within this section of the law, a "class" refers to a group of chemicals that exhibit similar properties or pharmacological effects.





