New Bill: Representative James R. Baird introduces H.R. 575: Increased TSP Access Act of 2025

This bill, titled the



Increased TSP Access Act of 2025



, proposes several amendments to the Food Security Act of 1985, particularly regarding how technical assistance is delivered to agricultural producers. The main objectives of the bill are to streamline processes for certification and delivery of technical assistance related to conservation practices. Key highlights of the bill include:





Definition of Non-Federal Certifying Entities





The bill introduces the term



non-Federal certifying entity



, which refers to any non-Federal entity or State agency that can be involved in certifying third-party providers of technical assistance in conservation.





Updates to Technical Assistance Delivery





These updates include changes in language regarding how technical assistance should be designed and implemented, emphasizing the need for timely, science-based solutions specific to the needs of the agricultural producers.





Third-Party Certification of Technical Service Providers







The bill allows for a more diverse range of third-party providers, including private sector entities, to aid in the certification process for technical assistance.





The Secretary of Agriculture will manage a



registry of certified third-party providers



that are qualified to offer technical assistance.







Streamlined Certification Process





Within



180 days



of the bill's enactment, the Secretary must establish processes for certifying third-party providers through non-Federal certifying entities. This aims to increase capacity and accessibility of technical assistance.





Criteria for Certification and Review





The bill outlines eligibility criteria for non-Federal certifying entities, such as:







Ability to assess and certify providers at scale



Experience working with providers and agricultural participants



Technical expertise related to conservation delivery







The Secretary must approve these entities within



40 business days



of application submission.





Payment for Services





The Secretary will be responsible for establishing a fair payment structure for services provided by certified third-party providers. Key aspects include:







Payments will not exceed those offered by the Secretary for similar services.



The consideration of various factors including equipment needs, travel, and training when determining payment amounts.







Transparency and Data Collection





One of the requirements of the bill is that the Secretary must provide accessible public information concerning:







Funds allocated to third-party providers



Certification outcomes, including the number of certified providers and certifying entities



Effectiveness of conservation practices implemented







Amendments for Continuous Improvement





The Secretary is required to review the certification requirements for technical service providers at least once a year after the bill's enactment date. This ensures ongoing evaluation and adjustments to improve service quality and participation in conservation programs.





Implementation Timeline and Goals





The implementation of various sections of the bill, including the establishment of the certification process and payment structures, is tied to specific timelines, including:









180 days



for the establishment of non-Federal certifying processes.



10 business days



for the Secretary to respond to third-party provider certifications.



1 year



for reviews on certification requirements and outreach for improvement.







Relevant Companies





