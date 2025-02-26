New Bill: Representative Jahana Hayes introduces H.R. 777: Closing the College Hunger Gap Act

We have received text from H.R. 777: Closing the College Hunger Gap Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 25 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Closing the College Hunger Gap Act



, aims to address food insecurity among college students by enhancing their access to nutritional assistance programs. Specifically, it proposes the following actions:





Amendments to the Higher Education Act





The bill seeks to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to include provisions for informing certain students about their potential eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is a federal program that helps people afford food.





Requirements for Communication









Targeted Information:



The Secretary of Education will be required to send information regarding SNAP eligibility to students who submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and have a negative or zero student aid index.



Forms of Communication:



The information will be disseminated in both written and electronic formats. This communication will also provide contact details for the state agency in charge of administering SNAP in the student’s home state.







Collaboration with Other Agencies





The Secretary of Education must consult with the Secretary of Agriculture and any other relevant federal or state agencies to appropriately design the communications regarding SNAP eligibility and the application process.





Implementation Timeline





The provisions of this bill will take effect 120 days after the bill is enacted.





Objective





The primary goal of the bill is to reduce the "college hunger gap," ensuring that students who are eligible for nutritional assistance are aware of their options and have the necessary information to access these resources.





