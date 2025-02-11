New Bill: Representative Jahana Hayes introduces H.R. 433: Department of Education Protection Act

We have received text from H.R. 433: Department of Education Protection Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Department of Education Protection Act



, aims to prohibit the use of any federal funds allocated to the Department of Education from prior budgetary measures for activities related to reorganizing the Department. Specifically, it seeks to prevent any reorganization that would decentralize the Department, reduce its staffing levels, or change its responsibilities, structure, authority, or functionality as it existed on January 1, 2025.





Key Provisions









Prohibition on Use of Funds:



The bill restricts the Department of Education from utilizing funds appropriated in previous acts for the purpose of reorganizing the Department.



The bill restricts the Department of Education from utilizing funds appropriated in previous acts for the purpose of reorganizing the Department.





Focus on Structure and Functionality:



The legislation emphasizes maintaining the current organizational structure and operations of the Department as it stood at the beginning of 2025.



The legislation emphasizes maintaining the current organizational structure and operations of the Department as it stood at the beginning of 2025.





Congressional Oversight:



It reaffirms the role of Congress in overseeing and shaping the federal agency landscape, including budgeting, organizing, and assessing the Department’s functions.







Congressional Findings





The legislation includes findings stating that Congress has a fundamental role in the operation of federal agencies. The current organization of the Department of Education is said to be designed to promote student achievement and equal access to education through various offices and institutes. These include:







Federal Student Aid



Federal Student Aid



The Institute of Education Sciences



The Institute of Education Sciences



The Office of Communications and Outreach



The Office of Communications and Outreach



The Office for Civil Rights



The Office for Civil Rights



The Office of Postsecondary Education



The Office of Postsecondary Education



Several other key offices responsible for managing various educational programs and initiatives







Restrictions on Reorganization





The bill explicitly states that none of the previous appropriated funds can be used for any reorganization activities that would:







Decentralize the Department’s operations



Decentralize the Department’s operations



Reduce the staffing levels of the Department



Reduce the staffing levels of the Department



Alter the existing responsibilities, structure, authority, or functionality of the Department







Overall, the intention behind the legislation is to maintain the Department of Education's current operations and prevent any changes that could affect its ability to serve its educational purpose.





Relevant Companies







None found





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.