New Bill: Representative Ilhan Omar introduces H.R. 630: Neighbors Not Enemies Act

We have received text from H.R. 630: Neighbors Not Enemies Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 47 cosponsors.

The bill titled "Neighbors Not Enemies Act" aims to repeal the Alien Enemies Act, which is currently part of United States law. The existing Alien Enemies Act allows the government to detain and deport individuals from countries that are considered enemies of the United States during times of war.





Key Provisions









Repeal of Existing Law:



The bill specifically repeals sections 4067 through 4070 of the Revised Statutes, which encompass the provisions of the Alien Enemies Act as outlined in Title 50 of the U.S. Code.



Elimination of Legal Authority:



By repealing this act, the government would lose the legal basis to take action against individuals solely based on their national origin or associated country status during wartime.







Purpose and Intent





The proponents of the bill believe that the Alien Enemies Act is outdated and could lead to discrimination against individuals based on their nationality. The repeal is intended to foster a more inclusive and fair treatment of individuals in the United States, regardless of their country of origin.





Implications









Legal Framework:



The repeal could influence the legal landscape regarding the treatment of immigrants and non-citizens, particularly those from nations that may be perceived as adversarial by the U.S.



Impact on Deportation Policies:



The removal of the Alien Enemies Act may complicate or change the processes associated with the detention and deportation of individuals during conflict situations.



Broader Discussions:



This legislative change may prompt broader discussions on immigration policy and national security, as well as the rights of individuals in the United States.







Relevant Companies





