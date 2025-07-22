New Bill: Representative Haley M. Stevens introduces H.R. 4264: Stop Trump’s Abuse of Power Act

We have received text from H.R. 4264: Stop Trump’s Abuse of Power Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Stop Trump’s Abuse of Power Act, seeks to amend specific provisions in Title 10 of the United States Code regarding the use of Armed Forces domestically. It proposes two main modifications related to the deployment of active-duty military personnel in response to domestic situations.





Modification of Presidential Authority for Domestic Military Deployment





The bill introduces changes to Section 252 of Title 10, which governs when the President can deploy the Armed Forces to enforce federal authority. The amendments include the following:







The President is restricted from deploying active-duty military personnel to respond to peaceful protests or demonstrations within U.S. states or territories unless there is a request made by the governor or the chief executive of the respective state or territory.







Addressing Interference with State and Federal Laws





Additionally, the bill amends Section 253 of Title 10, which relates to the President’s authority to address situations that interfere with state and federal laws. The new subsection states that:







Similar to the previous section, the President may not deploy active-duty military members to respond to peaceful protests or demonstrations unless requested by the state or territory’s governor or chief executive.







Overall, this legislation aims to clarify and limit the circumstances under which the military can be involved in domestic issues, specifically ensuring that there is state-level authorization for the deployment of military forces in response to peaceful civil protests.





