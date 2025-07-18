New Bill: Representative Gus M. Bilirakis introduces H.R. 4312: Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act

We have received text from H.R. 4312: Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-10, and currently has 10 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act or SCORE Act, aims to protect the name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics. Here are the main components of the bill:





Key Provisions









NIL Agreements:



The bill prohibits colleges, conferences, and intercollegiate athletic associations from restricting student-athletes' ability to enter into agreements that allow them to profit from their name, image, and likeness.



Right to Representation:



Student-athletes are granted the right to obtain agents for NIL agreements, without restrictions from their institutions.



Privacy Rights:



Student-athletes have the right to privacy concerning information related to their NIL agreements, meaning institutions cannot disclose such information without consent.



Agent Responsibilities:



Agents must disclose whether they are registered with an athletic association and must receive consent from the student-athlete before providing assistance with NIL agreements.







Regulations for Institutions









Support Services:



Institutions must offer academic support and career counseling services to student-athletes, which include mental health, nutrition, and financial literacy programs.



Health Benefits:



Institutions are required to provide medical and health benefits, including coverage for injuries related to athletics, which extend for a period post-graduation.



Grant-in-Aid:



Schools must maintain scholarships for student-athletes regardless of their athletic performance or participation in NIL agreements.







Financial Transparency









Disclosure of Fees:



Institutions must disclose the amount of student fees used to support athletic programs and how these fees are allocated.



Limitations on Fees:



Institutions with significant media rights revenues (over $50 million) cannot use student fees to support their athletic programs.







Antitrust Protections





The bill stipulates that compliance with its provisions shall be considered lawful under antitrust laws, providing a legal framework that enables institutions, student-athletes, and agents to operate without infringing on competition laws.





Preemption of State Laws





States are precluded from enacting laws that conflict with this bill regarding the compensation and rights of student-athletes, ensuring a uniform standard across the country.





Prohibited Compensation





The bill outlines definitions of prohibited compensation, ensuring that student-athletes cannot receive payments above certain limits established by the athletic associations and certain associated entities.





Reporting and Compliance









Reports:



Intercollegiate athletic associations are authorized to collect information related to NIL agreements and share anonymized data to monitor compliance.



Dispute Resolution:



The bill encourages fair processes for dispute resolution regarding NIL agreements and related compensation.







Institutional Requirements





Institutions are required to maintain a minimum number of varsity sports teams and to ensure that collegiate athletics remain a significant aspect of campus life, affecting how sports programs are structured and how athletes are supported.





Relevant Companies





