New Bill: Representative Gus M. Bilirakis introduces H.R. 2102: Major Richard Star Act

We have received text from H.R. 2102: Major Richard Star Act. This bill was received on 2025-03-14, and currently has 243 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the Major Richard Star Act, aims to change how certain veterans receive their compensation and retirement pay. Specifically, it focuses on veterans who have disabilities related to their combat service. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill would do:





1. Concurrent Receipt of Payments





The bill proposes that veterans who are both receiving retirement pay due to a service-related disability and are eligible for disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) should be allowed to receive both payments without reductions. This is particularly targeted at veterans who have combat-related disabilities.





2. Amendments to Existing Laws





To enact these changes, the bill would amend certain sections of Title 10 of the United States Code. Key amendments include:









Clarification of Payment Eligibility:



The definitions surrounding who can receive both types of payments would be updated to clarify that they are not subject to reductions under specific sections of the law (Sections 5304 and 5305 of Title 38).



The definitions surrounding who can receive both types of payments would be updated to clarify that they are not subject to reductions under specific sections of the law (Sections 5304 and 5305 of Title 38).





Introduction of a Special Rule:



The amendments establish a special rule for veterans categorized under Chapter 61, which covers certain disability retirees, ensuring that they can receive both forms of compensation simultaneously for the months they qualify.







3. Technical Adjustments





The bill includes technical adjustments to reflect the end of the phase-in period for concurrent receipts. This includes changes to language and structure in the law to ensure clarity and compliance with the new rules.





4. Effective Date





If enacted, the changes would take effect on the first day of the month following the bill’s enactment. This means veterans could start benefiting from these changes in their compensation payments shortly after the law is passed.





