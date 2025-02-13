New Bill: Representative Gregory W. Meeks introduces H.R. 475: Sanction Russian Nuclear Safety Violators Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 475: Sanction Russian Nuclear Safety Violators Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, titled the "Sanction Russian Nuclear Safety Violators Act of 2025," aims to impose sanctions on individuals and entities that threaten the safety and integrity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which has been occupied by Russian forces since their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The bill specifies actions to be taken against those that jeopardize the operational control of the plant by Ukraine or compromise its safety.





Findings





The bill outlines several key findings, including:







Russia's military has occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, and has placed military equipment within it.



Officials from Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation,



Rosatom



, have been involved at the plant, leading to concerns about interference in its operations.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (



IAEA



) has pointed out that the presence of Rosatom officials raises significant safety risks, especially considering structural damage at the plant due to military actions.



Failure to address militarization of the power plant is deemed dangerous by the director general of the IAEA.



Russia's evacuation of local personnel around Zaporizhzhia further raises safety concerns about the facility.







Sanctions





The bill authorizes the President to impose sanctions on foreign persons who have endangered the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station since the invasion started. The sanctions include:









Asset Blocking:



The President can block and prohibit all transactions involving the property or interests of sanctioned foreign persons that are located in or under U.S. jurisdiction.



Visa and Immigration Actions:



Individuals believed to be responsible for endangering the plant's safety are deemed ineligible for U.S. admission and may have existing visas revoked.







Exceptions to Sanctions





There are exceptions to the sanctions provisions, including:







Compliance with international obligations, such as obligations under United Nations agreements.



Exemptions for humanitarian assistance related to the provision of food, medicine, or other essential services.



Provisions that allow actions aimed at reestablishing Ukrainian control over the nuclear facility.







Implementation and Penalties





The bill empowers the President to implement these sanctions using existing authorities under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Penalties for violating the sanctions would align with penalties under this act, applicable to anyone who attempts or conspired to violate the regulations.





Waivers





The President can waive the sanctions if deemed vital to U.S. national security interests, provided that Congress is notified 15 days prior to such waiver taking effect.





Definitions





Key terms are defined, including:









Foreign Person:



Any individual or entity that is not a U.S. person.



U.S. Person:



This includes U.S. citizens, permanent residents, entities organized in the U.S., and persons physically present in the U.S.







Relevant Companies





None found.



