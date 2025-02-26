News & Insights

Stocks
FDX

New Bill: Representative Grace Meng introduces H.R. 794: Lunar New Year Day Act

February 26, 2025 — 11:39 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 794: Lunar New Year Day Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 39 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


The proposed bill, known as the Lunar New Year Day Act, aims to establish Lunar New Year Day as a federal holiday in the United States. Here are the key aspects of what the bill intends to accomplish:



1. Designation of Lunar New Year Day



The bill seeks to amend Title 5 of the United States Code. Specifically, it proposes to add "Lunar New Year Day" to the list of federal holidays. This addition would recognize and formalize the observance of Lunar New Year as a significant cultural event.



2. Placement in Federal Holiday Schedule



In the official coding of federal holidays, Lunar New Year Day would be positioned immediately following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This change acknowledges its importance and ensures that it is recognized alongside other federal holidays.



3. Impact of the Federal Holiday Status





  • Public Observance:

    With its designation as a federal holiday, government offices, agencies, and federal employees would observe this day as a holiday.



  • Paid Time Off:

    Federal employees would be entitled to a day off with pay, similar to other federal holidays.



  • State and Local Recognition:

    The bill may encourage states and local governments to also recognize Lunar New Year Day, potentially leading to wider observance in communities across the country.



4. Cultural Significance



The establishment of Lunar New Year as a federal holiday serves to recognize and celebrate the diverse cultural heritage represented by the Lunar New Year, which is observed by many individuals and communities in the United States, particularly among Asian American populations.



5. Potential Promotion of Inclusivity



This legislative action could promote inclusivity and acknowledge the contributions and traditions of various ethnic groups, fostering greater cultural understanding and appreciation within American society.



Relevant Companies





  • FDX

    - FedEx Corporation: Increased shipping and logistics services for Lunar New Year-related events may enhance demand for their logistics solutions during this period.



  • UPS

    - United Parcel Service, Inc.: Similar to FedEx, UPS might see an increase in shipping activity as businesses and individuals participate in the celebration of Lunar New Year.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FDX
UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.