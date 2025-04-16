New Bill: Representative Grace Meng introduces H.R. 2512: Hot Foods Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2512: Hot Foods Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-03-31, and currently has 80 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled the



Hot Foods Act of 2025



aims to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008. Its primary focus is to change what types of food items can be purchased using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Here’s a breakdown of the proposed changes:





Key Provisions









Inclusion of Hot Foods:



The bill proposes to allow SNAP benefits to be used for purchasing hot foods or hot food products that are ready for immediate consumption. This change is significant because currently, such items are generally excluded from what can be bought with SNAP benefits.



Clarification of Allowed Purchases:



The language of the bill clarifies that alcohol and tobacco products will still be excluded from purchases with SNAP benefits.



Sales Restrictions:



Retailers who wish to participate in this program can sell hot foods or food products, but they cannot exceed 50% of their total gross sales in this category. This aims to prevent establishments primarily operating as hot food vendors from exploiting the program.







Impact on Retailers





With the proposed changes, eligible retailers will be able to sell more food options to SNAP beneficiaries, potentially increasing their sales from this demographic. Retailers specializing in cooked or prepared foods, such as delis, restaurants, and convenience stores, may see a positive impact as they can accept SNAP for hot food items.





Objective of the Bill





The overall goal of the Hot Foods Act is to expand the food options available to recipients of SNAP benefits, thereby enhancing their access to nutritious food, especially those who may rely on convenient meals due to time or resource constraints.





Implementation Considerations





The bill would require policy changes in the SNAP system, including updates to guidelines available for participants and retailers regarding acceptable foods. There may also be operational changes at the retailer level to ensure compliance with the new rules.





