New Bill: Representative Glenn Ivey introduces H.R. 2368: Raise the Age Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2368: Raise the Age Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-03-26, and currently has 119 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Raise the Age Act of 2025, proposes to change certain laws regarding the sale and delivery of specific firearms to individuals under the age of 21. Here are the main points of the bill:





1. Overview of the Prohibition





The bill amends Title 18 of the United States Code to specifically prohibit federal firearms licensees from selling or delivering:







Any semiautomatic centerfire rifles or semiautomatic centerfire shotguns to individuals under 21 years of age.







There are exceptions for:







Active duty members of the Armed Forces.



Full-time law enforcement officers.







2. Definitions and Exceptions





Under this bill, a "qualified individual" is defined as:







A member of the Armed Forces on active duty.



A full-time employee of the federal government or state/local government authorized to carry a firearm during official duties.







Additionally, the bill describes an "ammunition feeding device," relating to magazines that hold ammunition but excludes certain devices used for .22 caliber rimfire ammunition.





3. Compliance Requirements for Firearm Sales





The new requirement dictates that federal firearms licensees must verify that the buyer meets the age criteria before selling:







Any firearm or ammunition must not be sold to any individual under the age of 18.



Semiautomatic centerfire rifles or shotguns with a magazine capacity exceeding 5 rounds cannot be sold to individuals under 21 unless they are qualified individuals.







4. Reporting and Oversight





The bill requires the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to report on the operation of its public access line within 90 days of the Act's enactment. This report must include:







An overview of information-sharing protocols between the public access line and FBI field offices.



Recommendations for improving these protocols.







5. Legislative Progress





The bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives and has been assigned to the Committee on the Judiciary for further consideration.





