Stocks

New Bill: Representative Glenn Grothman introduces H.R. 4178: Enforce the Caps Act

July 09, 2025 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 4178: Enforce the Caps Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, titled the "Enforce the Caps Act," aims to establish specific limits on discretionary government spending for four fiscal years: 2026 to 2029. It seeks to amend existing legislation to enforce these spending limits clearly and systematically. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill entails:



Discretionary Spending Limits



The bill specifies the following budget authority amounts for discretionary spending:





  • Fiscal Year 2026:

    $1,621,959,000,000



  • Fiscal Year 2027:

    $1,638,179,000,000



  • Fiscal Year 2028:

    $1,654,560,000,000



  • Fiscal Year 2029:

    $1,671,106,000,000



These amounts represent the maximum new budget authority allocated for discretionary programs for each specified fiscal year. Discretionary spending refers to expenditures that are not mandated by existing laws, meaning that Congress must decide to allocate funding for these programs each year.



Purpose of the Bill



The main intent of this legislation is to ensure that the federal government adheres to spending caps for discretionary programs. By setting these fiscal limits, the bill aims to potentially control or reduce the overall federal budget deficit and maintain fiscal responsibility over the specified years.



Introduction and Sponsorship



The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Mr. Grothman, along with several co-sponsors including Mr. Barr, Mr. Norman, and Mr. Rouzer. Following its introduction, it was referred to the Committee on the Budget for further consideration.



Implications of the Bill



By establishing these limits, the legislation may influence how federal agencies plan their budgets and prioritize funding for various discretionary programs, affecting everything from education and infrastructure to environmental projects. It represents a legislative effort to impose stricter financial discipline within the federal budget process.



Relevant Companies



None found

Representative Glenn Grothman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Glenn Grothman:

You can track bills proposed by Representative Glenn Grothman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Grothman.

Representative Glenn Grothman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Glenn Grothman is worth $2.0M, as of July 9th, 2025. This is the 218th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Grothman has approximately $8.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Glenn Grothman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Grothman.

Representative Glenn Grothman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $75.0K of trades from Representative Glenn Grothman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Glenn Grothman's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Grothman.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.