New Bill: Representative Glenn Grothman introduces H.R. 4178: Enforce the Caps Act

We have received text from H.R. 4178: Enforce the Caps Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Enforce the Caps Act," aims to establish specific limits on discretionary government spending for four fiscal years: 2026 to 2029. It seeks to amend existing legislation to enforce these spending limits clearly and systematically. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill entails:





Fiscal Year 2026:



$1,621,959,000,000



Fiscal Year 2027:



$1,638,179,000,000



Fiscal Year 2028:



$1,654,560,000,000



Fiscal Year 2029:



$1,671,106,000,000







These amounts represent the maximum new budget authority allocated for discretionary programs for each specified fiscal year. Discretionary spending refers to expenditures that are not mandated by existing laws, meaning that Congress must decide to allocate funding for these programs each year.





The main intent of this legislation is to ensure that the federal government adheres to spending caps for discretionary programs. By setting these fiscal limits, the bill aims to potentially control or reduce the overall federal budget deficit and maintain fiscal responsibility over the specified years.





The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Mr. Grothman, along with several co-sponsors including Mr. Barr, Mr. Norman, and Mr. Rouzer. Following its introduction, it was referred to the Committee on the Budget for further consideration.





By establishing these limits, the legislation may influence how federal agencies plan their budgets and prioritize funding for various discretionary programs, affecting everything from education and infrastructure to environmental projects. It represents a legislative effort to impose stricter financial discipline within the federal budget process.





None found



