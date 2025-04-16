New Bill: Representative Glenn Grothman introduces H.R. 2192: Air America Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2192: Air America Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-03-18, and currently has 109 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Air America Act of 2025 aims to provide financial awards to individuals who were employees of Air America and its affiliated companies between 1950 and 1976. This period included significant operations in Southeast Asia, during which these employees were involved in various support roles for the United States government, especially in relation to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).





Key Findings







Air America, along with affiliated companies, supported U.S. government activities from 1950 to 1976.



Employees faced high casualty rates, participated in life-saving rescue missions, and worked under challenging conditions.







Definitions





The bill defines several key terms, including:









Affiliated company:



Companies connected to Air America, such as Air Asia Company Limited and Civil Air Transport Company Limited.



Qualifying service:



Employment at Air America or its affiliates during the specified period, documented in company or government records.



Survivor:



The spouse or dependents of eligible individuals who qualify for payments.







Award Payments





The legislation allows the Director of the CIA to grant a payment of:







$40,000 to individuals who served five years or more or their survivors.



An additional $8,000 for each year beyond five years of qualifying service.



Survivors of individuals killed while supporting CIA operations are also eligible for these payments.







Funding and Limitations





The total funding for these awards is capped at $60 million. If needed, the Director may request additional funds from Congress to cover valid claims that exceed this limit.





Application Process





Claimants must file their applications within two years after the relevant regulations are enacted. The Director will assess eligibility and must make payments within 60 days after a determination is made.





Legal Status and Limitations





This Act does not alter the legal status of Air America or its affiliates and does not confer any additional federal benefits or entitlements beyond the one-time awards specified.





Fees and Penalties





Agency or attorney fees associated with these awards cannot exceed 25% of the award amount, with penalties for any violations.





Reporting Requirements





The Director must provide semiannual reports to Congress detailing the number of payments made and reasons for any denials of claims.





Time Limitations





Claims must be filed within a specified timeframe, and processes must be established promptly for claim submissions and determinations.





Finality of Decisions





Decisions made by the Director regarding claims and awards are final and cannot be challenged in court.





Relevant Companies





None found



