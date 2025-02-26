News & Insights

Stocks

New Bill: Representative Gerald E. Connolly introduces H.R. 759: Federal Firefighters Families First Act

February 26, 2025 — 11:39 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 759: Federal Firefighters Families First Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 38 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, titled the

Federal Firefighters Families First Act

, aims to amend existing laws to improve the pay and benefits for certain federal firefighters. Here are the key provisions and objectives of the bill:



Objectives of the Bill





  • Pay Equality:

    The bill seeks to create better pay equality between federal firefighters and their counterparts in municipal and other public sector fire services.



  • Recruitment and Retention:

    It aims to enhance recruitment and retention efforts to ensure high-quality federal fire services.



  • Retirement Benefits:

    The bill proposes changes to how retirement benefits are calculated for federal firefighters, ensuring that all regularly scheduled working hours are factored into these calculations.



  • Regular Workweek Hours:

    The legislation intends to formally establish a regular workweek for federal firefighters.



Changes to Pay Computation



The bill specifically amends sections of Title 5 of the United States Code related to pay calculations for federal firefighters:




  • It changes the existing framework to establish a new standard for pay calculation, transitioning from 2,756 hours annually to 2,087 hours.



Retirement Annuity Computation



Regarding retirement benefits:




  • The calculations for the average pay of firefighters will include half of their basic hourly rate multiplied by the number of overtime hours they work as part of their regular tours of duty. This adjustment is intended to reflect a more accurate picture of their earnings over their years of service.



Establishment of Workweek Hours



The bill mandates that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will set regulations defining the maximum number of hours that comprise a firefighter's workweek. This maximum will not exceed:





  • 60 Hours per Week:

    Firefighters will have a regulated workload that averages up to 60 hours per week.



Effective Date



The provisions of this Act will take effect for any annuity entitlements arising from a separation from service that occurs after a 60-day period following the bill's enactment.



Relevant Companies




  • None found

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.