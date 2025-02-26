New Bill: Representative Gerald E. Connolly introduces H.R. 759: Federal Firefighters Families First Act

We have received text from H.R. 759: Federal Firefighters Families First Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 38 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Federal Firefighters Families First Act



, aims to amend existing laws to improve the pay and benefits for certain federal firefighters. Here are the key provisions and objectives of the bill:





Objectives of the Bill









Pay Equality:



The bill seeks to create better pay equality between federal firefighters and their counterparts in municipal and other public sector fire services.



The bill seeks to create better pay equality between federal firefighters and their counterparts in municipal and other public sector fire services.





Recruitment and Retention:



It aims to enhance recruitment and retention efforts to ensure high-quality federal fire services.



It aims to enhance recruitment and retention efforts to ensure high-quality federal fire services.





Retirement Benefits:



The bill proposes changes to how retirement benefits are calculated for federal firefighters, ensuring that all regularly scheduled working hours are factored into these calculations.



The bill proposes changes to how retirement benefits are calculated for federal firefighters, ensuring that all regularly scheduled working hours are factored into these calculations.





Regular Workweek Hours:



The legislation intends to formally establish a regular workweek for federal firefighters.







Changes to Pay Computation





The bill specifically amends sections of Title 5 of the United States Code related to pay calculations for federal firefighters:







It changes the existing framework to establish a new standard for pay calculation, transitioning from 2,756 hours annually to 2,087 hours.







Retirement Annuity Computation





Regarding retirement benefits:







The calculations for the average pay of firefighters will include half of their basic hourly rate multiplied by the number of overtime hours they work as part of their regular tours of duty. This adjustment is intended to reflect a more accurate picture of their earnings over their years of service.







Establishment of Workweek Hours





The bill mandates that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will set regulations defining the maximum number of hours that comprise a firefighter's workweek. This maximum will not exceed:









60 Hours per Week:



Firefighters will have a regulated workload that averages up to 60 hours per week.







Effective Date





The provisions of this Act will take effect for any annuity entitlements arising from a separation from service that occurs after a 60-day period following the bill's enactment.





Relevant Companies







None found





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.