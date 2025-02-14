News & Insights

New Bill: Representative Gerald E. Connolly introduces H.R. 493: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act

February 14, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

We have received text from H.R. 493: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, known as the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act (FAIR Act), aims to increase pay rates for federal employees. Here are the key components of the bill:



Adjustment to Rates of Pay





  • Statutory Pay Systems:

    For the year 2026, the basic pay rates for federal employees under statutory pay systems will be adjusted by

    3.3%

    .



  • Prevailing Rate Employees:

    The bill also specifies that for fiscal year 2026, the pay rates for prevailing rate employees—those who are paid based on market rates in a given geographic area—will see a similar increase of

    3.3%

    . This adjustment takes place regardless of standard wage survey requirements.



Adjustment to Locality Pay




  • The bill proposes that locality pay, which is additional compensation based on the cost of living in different areas, will be increased by

    1%

    for calendar year 2026.



The overall goal of this legislation is to ensure that federal employees receive a fair adjustment in their pay to keep up with economic conditions and cost-of-living changes.



