New Bill: Representative Gerald E. Connolly introduces H.R. 493: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act

We have received text from H.R. 493: Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act (FAIR Act), aims to increase pay rates for federal employees. Here are the key components of the bill:





For the year 2026, the basic pay rates for federal employees under statutory pay systems will be adjusted by



The bill also specifies that for fiscal year 2026, the pay rates for prevailing rate employees—those who are paid based on market rates in a given geographic area—will see a similar increase of



. This adjustment takes place regardless of standard wage survey requirements.







Adjustment to Locality Pay







The bill proposes that locality pay, which is additional compensation based on the cost of living in different areas, will be increased by



1%



for calendar year 2026.







The overall goal of this legislation is to ensure that federal employees receive a fair adjustment in their pay to keep up with economic conditions and cost-of-living changes.





